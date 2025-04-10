The laws Brits need to know when taking their caravan to Europe this Easter

Towergate Insurance offer a free to download caravan cook book

As weather picks up and many families break up across the country for the Easter holidays, many will be opting to get away for a few days. While it’s common for many to take a caravan holiday in the UK, others will be planning to travel to various European destinations with their caravan in tow. Experts at Towergate Insurance reveal the laws and paperwork needed to ensure Brits can stay on the right side of the law this Easter break.

Documents

When travelling through any part of Europe it is always worth carrying your documents with you to ensure that you are prepared should they be required. Typically, it is recommended that you keep the following paperwork with you wherever you travel:

Driving licence

Vehicle registration document

Insurance certificate (car, caravan/towing caravan insurance)

Passport

France

France, the UK’s next door neighbour and a long-time favourite holiday hotspot. This is especially true for caravaners due to its easy access via the ferry and Euro tunnel.

The French authorities do have strict laws for driving through France with your Caravan.

When towing a caravan in France you must have a high-visibility vest and warning triangle in your vehicle. It is also French law that you switch your headlights on during the day when towing, a rule that may not be known by most British drivers.

Equipment required by law: Warning triangle, first aid kit, reflective jackets for every passenger, nationality sticker and breathalyser kit.

Spain

When you think about a holiday to Spain, most think of the beach, and with over 5,000 miles of stunning coastline it's not hard to see why. The country has a rich history and heritage as well as well-known cuisine, from tapas to paella.

In Spain it is law to have a warning triangle in your vehicle when driving, this however increases to two warning triangles when towing. Along with this you also have to have high-visibility vests for everyone in the car.

If your combined vehicle and caravan measure over 12 metres, it is also compulsory to use a marker board to indicate your outfit length (the board needs to indicate your caravan length, including your A-frame, but not including your vehicle).

Unlike French laws, Spanish laws don’t call for towing vehicles to use their headlights during the day, but when using headlights, they must be switched on when driving in tunnels.

Equipment required by law: Two warning triangles, spare tyre, reflective jackets for each passenger, spare bulbs and a nationality sticker. Overhanging loads such as bike racks need to have marker boards attached. Two external towing mirrors are required on your car.

Italy

Italy is often famed as the home of stunning lakes, including Lake Como and Lake Garda.

Driving to Italy for a caravanning holiday may seem daunting, but with only around 1,500 miles between Calais, France and Rome, Italy, the journey further south is relatively easy too.

When it comes to the Italian laws for driving, they are seemingly less strict than Spain and France. When driving in Italy you must have a warning triangle and a high-visibility vest.

Another key law to note is you must also keep your headlights on when driving through tunnels.

Equipment required by law: Warning triangle; a first aid kit; nationality sticker.

Croatia

The drive to Croatia will take you through some beautiful scenic landscapes, and there are many wonderful places to stop off on your journey. Set on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, Croatia has a number of quaint fishing villages, vineyards and tranquil pine forests just waiting to be explored.

Laws in Croatia aren’t too dissimilar from their European neighbours. Their laws state that you must high-visibility vests for each person in your vehicle. They also state you must carry a warning triangle in your car, two when you are towing.

Their laws on headlights differ, however, as you are required to drive with your lights on during the daytime, but only between October and March.

They also have an extra stipulation that many other countries don’t have, that you must carry a first aid kit within the vehicle at all times.

Equipment required by law: Two warning triangles, a reflective jacket, a first aid kit, spare bulbs, and a nationality sticker.

Here’s a breakdown of legal requirements for popular European destinations:

Country Warning Triangle High Visibility Vest Day Time Lights First Aid Kit Belgium Yes Yes No No Croatia Yes – 2 when towing Yes Yes – during the winter Yes Denmark Yes Recommended Yes Recommended France Yes Yes No No Germany No No No No Italy Yes Yes Yes No Netherlands Recommended No No No Norway Yes Recommended Yes Recommended Portugal Yes Recommended No No Slovenia Yes – 2 when towing Yes Yes Recommended Spain Yes – 2 when towing Yes No No Switzerland Yes No Yes No

While remembering the correct laws and equipment is important, another thing travellers may want to consider if heading further afield in their caravan is keeping food costs down while abroad. To help with this Towergate Insurance have a free to download caravan cookbook, full of simple, healthy and delicious recipes.

Designed by chef Pippa Leon, the cookbook is packed with wholesome, hearty and fast-to-make meals that use as little equipment as possible.