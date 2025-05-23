The Maldives: A picture-perfect, post-card worthy destination

Picture perfect getaways in the Maldives

The Maldives, the smallest Asian country located 750km off the mainland, offers an unforgettable escape. With its crystal-clear waters, stunning natural landscapes and diverse activities, it is a must-visit destination for couples, families and friends alike.

However, selecting the perfect accommodation is no mean feat. From iconic overwater bungalows and underwater sanctuaries to intimate hideaways and action-packed family retreats, there's an ideal stay for every type of traveller.

DIVE INTO LUXURY AT PULLMAN MALDIVES RESORTS

An Aqua Villa beneath the waves

Instead of the traditional Overwater Villas, Pullman Maldives Resorts offers a deeper luxury experience beneath the surface of the ocean. The resort is home to two of three underwater villas available in the Maldives. The exquisite, two-level Aqua Villa features a submerged master bedroom beneath the ocean's surface. Guests wake to breathtaking views of marine life, including the incredibly rare Spinner Shark, all while lounging in a plush King-sized bed. For an added touch of luxury, guests can sip on bubbles and indulge in a special ‘Aqua Villa Canape Experience’ while surrounded by the calm blue ocean.

Visitors craving even more adventure can explore the resort’s 5-star, PADI-certified dive centre which offers a range of underwater experiences like guided nighttime snorkelling trips and deserted island tours. Surrounded by lush vegetation, sun-kissed beaches and home to one of the region’s largest and deepest lagoons, Pullman doesn’t just offer a stay by the ocean but encourages guests to immerse themselves in it!

Aqua Villa’s prices start from £615 per night, based on two people sharing

COUPLES FIND PARADISE AT MERCURE MALDIVES KOODDOO

The ultimate Honeymoon checklist

For a truly unforgettable romantic getaway, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo offers a secluded, adults-only 4-star retreat amidst the tranquillity of Kooddoo island. Set against the backdrop of the Indian ocean, this 68-villa boutique-style resort is the ideal escape to celebrate a romantic occasion or for a charming couples retreat. Guests can choose from a range of stunning beach villas, whilst couples seeking intimate sunset views can discover the resort’s collection of overwater villas.

To celebrate romance, guests can indulge in the island’s remote setting, surrounded by lush vegetation and clear waters – an idyllic backdrop for a honeymoon or anniversary. Offering packages for these occasions, the resort features a beautifully decorated beach venue, the sounds of traditional Boduberu music, and a private lobster dinner on the beach to complete the celebrations. At the resort’s Suvadiva Spa, couples can unwind together with luxurious body wraps and Maldivian massages, each designed with the best of European and Asian wellness therapies in mind. Those looking for a taste of traditional Maldivian cuisine with a touch of fun can partake in the resort’s couples’ cooking class, before watching the sun dip below the horizon at the resort’s Italian Vista Restaurant’s overwater nets.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo overwater villas start from £408 per night, based on two adults sharing.

A YOGI’S DREAM ISLAND ESCAPE TO JA MANAFARU

A picture-perfect, wellness focused retreat

Nestled in the Haa Alifu Atoll, the northernmost atoll in the Maldives, JA Manafaru is a secluded, tranquil Maldivian retreat for those seeking ultimate relaxation. This five-star property features 84 spacious accommodations, including Beach Pool Villas, Water Pool Villas, and multi-bedroom Residences, each meticulously designed for private privacy, breathtaking views and modern comforts.For those seeking relaxation, the award-winning Calm Spa offers rejuvenating treatments, complemented by wellness programmes and yoga. JA Manafaru combines natural beauty, modern luxury, and exceptional hospitality to create a vacation that rejuvenates the body, mind, and soul.

Those looking for a more rewarding stay can delight in JA’s stay for longer package. This special promotion allows travellers to have significant savings. Guests who book an eight-night stay will only pay for six, while those opting for four nights will only pay for three—helping them save hundreds of pounds on their dream escape.

The ‘Stay 8, Pay 6’ and ‘Stay 4, Pay 3’ offers are available for stays from 1st March to 23rd December 2025. For JA Manafaru, rates start from £631 in the winter and £400 in the summer.

For more information and to book, visit https://www.jaresortshotels.com

ACTION PACKED FAMILY GETAWAY TO AVANI+ FARES MALDIVES

Interactive activities and entertainment to suit multi-generational family

Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives is an idyllic resort situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with 176 stylish villas, pavilions and studios. Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at the AvaniKids club, while older children and teens can find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club. From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration, a splash play area and gaming zone, there’s something to keep every age entertained. The resort is also home to Petit Bistro, the first kids-only restaurant in the Maldives, where kids can dine on all their favourite meals and try their hand at cooking. Avani+ Fares goes beyond the conventional Maldivian getaway with its selection of 40 spacious and flexible two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, ideal for the whole family.

This year, Avani+ Fares Maldives will welcome football legend Michael Owen for an exclusive kids’ football camp, taking place from 20th to 23rd October 2025. Young guests will have the chance to train with the former England striker who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001*

Rooms start from USD 1,000 net per night for a family of four in a Two Bedroom Beach Front Pavilion (Half Board).

* The camp will include high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch, culminating in a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements, and is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.)

aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.) For high-res imagery, see here