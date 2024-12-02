The merriest, Santa-ready Airbnbs you can still book this festive season

Lakeside cabin in Roscoe, New York

For those after a festive getaway, Airbnb shares 12 Santa-ready homes in the UK and around the world - from a shepherd’s hut on a Christmas tree farm in Ceredigion to a charming gingerbread cottage in Germany - these stays are available over the festive period and are guaranteed to make it merrier.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 Airbnbs that make the holidays merrier

With the festive season officially upon us, more families are turning to Airbnb to get away. In fact, family travel on Airbnb grew 15 percent since last year,* in part because stays can offer families the ability to be in the location they want, with better value.

But for believers who will be away for the holidays, there’s another perk to booking a stay on Airbnb over a hotel – homes are much preferred for visits from Santa Claus, making it as easy as possible for him to deliver presents to all those on his “nice” list. After all, many homes on Airbnb come with a kitchen to bake cookies, a mantlepiece for stockings, room for a tree, or – most importantly – a fully functioning chimney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

spend a night right in your own igloo, in Pelkosenniemi, Finland

For all those still searching for a Santa-friendly stay this season, Airbnb is today sharing 12 Santa-ready homes in the UK and around the world. From a shepherd’s hut on a Christmas tree farm in Ceredigion to a charming gingerbread cottage in Germany, these unique stays will make any holiday merrier.

UK festive escapes

1. In Oxfordshire, the Pheasantry at Burford cottage is the perfect spot for Christmas morning, with a crackling wood-burning stove to gather around as you unwrap gifts.

2. The Bolthole cottage in Kendal offers a cosy kitchen and dining space, ideal for baking Santa’s cookies - or enjoying a few yourself.

3. Where better to prepare the ultimate Christmas feast than in the Little House on Main, Cumbria, surrounded by local grocers and butchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Swiss Cottage in Derbyshire boasts quirky charm, including not one but two staircases – giving Santa his very own route to deliver presents.

5. You can also find the festive spirit in this unique barn in Blackshaw Moor, warmed up by its cosy log fire while taking in stunning views from the Peak District.

6. You can even stay in a shepherd’s hut on this Christmas tree farm in Ceredigion.

Festive escapes beyond the UK

7. This chalet in Entre-Deux-Monts, France has plenty of room for a tree, and a cheery snowman to greet you during a wintery stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. For a mantle fit for all of your stockings, look no further than this lakeside cabin in Roscoe, New York.

9. You can unwind in the wilderness of this cabin in Rovaniemi, Finland – while also enjoying the festivities of nearby Santa Claus Village.

10. Where better to get into a merry holiday spirit than in a charming, 350-year-old gingerbread cottage in Bacharach, Germany.

11. Or you can spend a night right in your own igloo, in Pelkosenniemi, Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. There is no shortage of holiday activities in Montreux, Switzerland, home to the famed Montreux Noel Christmas market – and this unique stay places you right in the heart of it.

For guests who are booking their travel plans this year and need help finding the cream of the crop, Airbnb has launched Guest Favourites, a collection of the 2 million most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and reliability. Whether guests are travelling internationally or domestically, Guest Favourites make it easy for guests to find the best place to stay to make the most of their trip.

Alongside having a whole home to yourself, Airbnb also has a number of features which make group travel easier, from shared wishlists and trip invitations to group chats with hosts.