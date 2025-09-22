The Most Asked For Travel Questions - Answered By An Expert

Man at airport

As travel changes such as the new EU Entry/Exit system are on the horizon, preparing for a holiday nowadays can raise a lot of questions.

With this in mind, the team at Trtl Travel have provided to the top ten most-asked travel and brought in Lori Delaney, Marketing Manager at Trtl Travel, to answer them.

Do you need an EHIC (European Health Insurance) card?

"The Global Health Insurance card is recommended for any international travel as it allows you to access treatment for any illnesses or ailments that cannot reasonably wait until you're back in the UK,”

"This means you can still receive the necessary care without having to pay, including any trips to A&E, treatment for long-term or pre-existing conditions, and routine maternity care — provided that you're not planning to give birth abroad,”

"It's important to remember that these cards don’t necessarily entitle you to free healthcare for standard treatments that a local resident would be expected to pay for. For this reason, you should thoroughly research the state-provided healthcare services in your destination country before travelling so you'll know what to expect if you fall ill while on holiday."

Do I need travel insurance?

"By spending a minimal amount of money insuring your trip, travellers can protect themselves from suffering significant financial losses if anything goes wrong while they're away or their bookings are externally cancelled before they depart,"

"Travel insurance is essential if you plan to book a holiday independently without using a package deal from a travel agent or other holiday broker. It protects you from being out of pocket if you need to cancel the trip for reasons beyond your control. It can also help you recoup costs if you suffer a medical emergency during your trip or even if you miss your chosen mode of transport for unavoidable external reasons."

Does travel insurance cover cancelled flights?

"Purchasing travel insurance can ensure that you're reimbursed for any travel costs associated with cancelled flights — provided that you have cancellation cover included in your policy,”

“Sadly, many travellers get caught out by assuming that this is automatically included in their insurance, so it's important to read the fine print before taking out any cover to make sure it meets your needs.”

Can I get a refund on travel insurance?

“It is possible to get a refund on travel insurance. However, your entitlement to a refund depends on how quickly you opt to cancel the policy and the individual terms and conditions of the insurance provider,”

"For most, the period in which you can be refunded is the 'review period' set out in the policy terms. This is usually the first 10 to 15 days after purchasing the insurance, though the exact timeframe can vary from provider to provider."

What is not allowed in checked-in luggage?

"If you're already familiar with the restrictions in place for hand luggage, you may not be too surprised to learn that many of the same restrictions also apply to luggage that is checked into the plane's cargo hold. Any aerosol sprays, devices that include a lithium metal or lithium-ion battery, corrosive liquids, compressed gas canisters, firearms, or illegal substances are not allowed,"

"However, you may be surprised to learn that some slightly less obvious items are also prohibited. These include cremated remains, Christmas crackers, bug spray, live fish or coral, fireworks, and even paint! While I'm confident very few people would ever try to bring these items on holiday, it's always worth reminding yourself of the rules before packing to avoid any embarrassing scenes at the airport.”