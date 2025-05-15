The most dangerous US states for pedestrians

Pedestrians photo by Vlad Hilitanu on Unsplash

Nevada has the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities occurring at marked crosswalks, with 243 deaths over a five-year period. Hawaii has the second highest rate of pedestrian fatalities occurring at marked crosswalks, with 55 deaths between 2019 and 2023. Mississippi has the lowest rate of crosswalk fatalities, with only five crosswalk fatalities.

A comprehensive analysis has revealed the states with the most dangerous marked crosswalks in the country, with Nevada topping the list.

The research by Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine, utilized data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2019 to 2023, and focused on the number of pedestrians involved in fatal crashes who were recorded as being at a marked crosswalk at the time.

Nevada is the most dangerous state for pedestrians, with 443 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes, 243 of these incidents occurring at marked crosswalks, which equates to 54.9%. This indicates that more than half of the pedestrians involved in a fatal crash were at a crosswalk at the time – the highest ratio in the study, making Nevada the most dangerous state for pedestrians at crosswalks.

Hawaii follows in second place with 141 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes over the five-year period, 55 of which occurred at marked crosswalks, accounting for 39% of the state's total number of pedestrians involved in a deadly collision.

In third place for pedestrian danger at crosswalks, Rhode Island saw 51 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes, with 18 occurring at marked crosswalks, translating to 35.3%.

New Jersey had the nation’s fourth highest rate of pedestrians involved in fatal crashes at marked crosswalks, at 34.2%. In total, there were 951 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes, 325 of which were at marked crosswalks.

Utah rounds out the top five with 209 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes, 68, or 32.5%, of which were at marked crosswalks.

Conversely, the states with the lowest percentages of pedestrians involved in fatal crashes at marked crosswalks were Alabama in 46th (3.9%), Louisiana in 47th (3%), West Virginia in 48th (2.4%), Wyoming in 49th (2.1%), and Mississippi in 50th, as just five out of 442 pedestrians in deadly collisions were at a marked crosswalk at the time (1.1%).

A spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine commented on the study's findings,

"These statistics highlight the significant risks pedestrians face even at marked crosswalks. Pedestrians have a right to feel safe when crossing at a designated point, but this data unfortunately highlights the dangers that they face, and it underscores the need for heightened awareness and adherence to safety measures by both drivers and pedestrians."