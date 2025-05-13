The most desirable US cities to live in revealed in new study

Austin, Texas

New research has found the US cities Americans are looking to move to the most, revealing which ones are the most desirable, with Austin, Texas, taking the top spot.

The research, conducted by CabinetSelect, analysed the average number of monthly Google searches for terms related to moving to 250 different cities in the US, with search terms including ‘move to Dallas’ and ‘Las Vegas home prices,’ to reveal which cities are the most desirable. The research included each state’s top five most populous cities.

Austin, Texas, takes the top spot, with 36,233 average monthly Google searches for terms related to moving here. Known as the Live Music Capital of the World, it’s no surprise to see this city at the top.

Orlando, Florida, is second, with an average of 36,200 Google searches per month. From its warm climate to its world-famous theme parks, the city has lots of appeal among Americans looking to relocate.

Dallas, Texas, is next, with 36,062 average monthly searches. The city is known for its great sports and food scenes, drawing in people from all over the US.

Houston, Texas, places fourth, with an average of 34,435 Google searches per month. Best known for its space program, the city is also home to top-tier universities and a renowned medical research hub.

Fresno, California, comes fifth, with 33,443 average monthly searches for terms related to moving here. The city is known for its agriculture, as well as its diverse academic programs, attracting many people from around the US.

Las Vegas, Nevada, ranks sixth, with 31,106 average monthly Google searches, followed by Portland, Oregon, which has 31,038.

Charlotte, North Carolina, and New York City, New York, are eighth and ninth, with averages of 31,036 and 29,100 monthly searches, respectively.

Chicago, Illinois, rounds out the top ten, with 26,722 average monthly searches for terms related to moving here.

Overall, Texas is by far the most desirable state among Americans, with a combined average monthly search volume of 133,633 across its five most populous cities. Florida and California are second and third, with combined average monthly search volumes of 96,968 and 96,479, respectively.

A spokesperson from CabinetSelect has commented: “It is fascinating to see which states Americans are most eager to relocate to. With Austin, Dallas and Houston all in the top four, it is clear that Texas is a popular choice. This could be due to a number of factors, including low cost of living, no state income tax, and warm weather.

“It is also interesting to see the variety of regions that appear in the top ten. From the Northeast to the South, each city in the ranking has its own unique appeal.

“Whether you are seeking affordability, job prospects or culture, the US has a perfect city for everybody.”

