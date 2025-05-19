User (UGC) Submitted

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport ranked as the most stressful U.S. airport with a stress score of 4.95 out of 10.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research by UK CBD brand BROWN'S CBDhas identified Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado as the most stressful airport in the United States, with passengers facing significant delays and high cancellation rates resulting in a stress score of 4.95 out of 10.

The research analysed 384 U.S. airports using five key stress factors: passenger numbers, average departure delays, cancellation percentages, arrival delays, and Google ratings. Each factor was weighted equally at 20% to calculate the final stress score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, otherwise known as Sardy Field, tops the list with almost 9% of flights cancelled and average departure delays exceeding 45 minutes. The Colorado ski destination airport serves nearly 250,000 passengers every year and scored poorly across all factors.

Watertown International Airport in New York places second with a stress score of 4.68. This small regional airport, serving just under 24,000 passengers yearly, struggles with an 8.8% flight cancellation rate and arrival delays averaging 37.7 minutes.

Maryland's Hagerstown Regional Airport takes third place with a 4.65 stress score. Passengers here face the longest average departure delays of any U.S. airport at a staggering 106.86 minutes – nearly two hours of waiting time before takeoff.

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin is in fourth place with a 4.49 stress score. While departure delays here average a moderate 25.69 minutes, it's the arrival delays that cause passenger headaches, with planes landing an average of 69.27 minutes behind schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houghton County Memorial Airport in Michigan secured fifth place with a 4.33 stress score. Serving Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this small airport has a 6.5% cancellation rate with departure delays averaging 39 minutes.

Surprisingly, smaller airports dominated the list of the most stressful airports. Tyler Pounds Regional in Texas (4.31), North Central West Virginia Airport (4.31), and Plattsburgh International in New York (4.28) all ranked highly, in joint sixth and seventh place respectively, despite serving fewer than 120,000 passengers each year.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Illinois ranked eighth with a 4.15 stress score, marked by significant departure delays averaging 48.71 minutes despite handling only 147,421 passengers every year.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson places ninth with a 4.12 stress score. Serving over 51 million passengers every year, its inclusion is notable as the only major hub among the most stressful airports, though its actual delay times are considerably lower than the regional airports higher on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top ten is Chippewa County International Airport in Michigan with a 4.10 stress score, where the average delay for departures is 59.25 minutes and 43.20 minutes for arrivals.

On the opposite end of the scale, Elko Regional Airport in Nevada ranked as America's least stressful airport with a score of just 0.82 out of 10. This small airport beat all others thanks to consistent early departures and arrivals, with average times of 8.94 minutes ahead of schedule for departures and 12 minutes early for arrivals. The airport also has a perfect record of zero canceled flights and a 4.5/5 Google rating.

This information was provided by https://www.brownscbd.co.uk/