The new self-guided walking tours exploring lesser-visited island locations

From Guernsey to Gozo and La Gomera, active holiday experts Headwater have revealed new walking trips around the lesser-visited areas of Europe and the British Isles' most stunning islands.

The new holidays allow walkers to explore the islands of Guernsey, Gozo and La Gomera with itineraries that showcase the best culture, nature and history that each island has to offer.

Sara Hughes, Product Manager, Headwater Active Holidays said:“Our travellers are increasingly seeking quieter, more meaningful getaways and Headwater values being able to craft holidays that provide a deep cultural immersion and encourage travellers to tread off the beaten path.

"We have designed these new itineraries to showcase some of Europe’s most overlooked islands, allowing travellers to responsibly discover the incredible unspoilt coastal landscapes and be immersed in the local culture through connecting with locals.”

On a four-day trip around Guernsey and Sark in the Channel Islands, visitors are led on an exploration of the islands’ stunning coastlines and rural hamlets. Arriving in Guernsey’s Saint Peter Port, a scenic harbour and historic gardens will be on display.

Travellers will walk around Fermain Bay and take in views of lapping tides and wildflowers as they trek rugged cliff paths. In Sark, the smallest of the Channel Islands, walkers will experience the uniqueness of this car-free island as they meet other walkers, cyclists and even those transporting via horse and carriage. ‘Big Sark’ and ‘Little Sark’ is joined by the Coupee, a spectacular rocky ridge overlooking the sea, which travellers will cross before ferrying back to the island of Guernsey.

In addition to incredible trails, Guernsey and Sark offer incredible culinary delights of fresh seafood. Travellers can book 'Walking in Guernsey and Sark' from £669 per person.

Offering charming villages, rich history and dramatic landscapes, the lesser-visited Canary Island of La Gomera is the perfect island escape. On the 'Walking across La Gomera' tour, walkers will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Garajonay National Park which is famous for its cloud forest and unique flora and fauna. They’ll wander hidden valleys, palm groves and isolated beaches, whilst also taking in the colourful houses and churches of the coastal towns.

The holiday will begin with a stay in San Sebastian before moving onto Hermigua and Valle Gran Rey, and ending back in La Gomera where walkers will stay at Parador de La Gomera – all perfect bases for the wide variety of treks included in this trip. Additionally, the island boasts an ideal, temperate climate year-round with an average temperature of 20°C at lower altitudes. The tour is priced from £1,339 per person.

Gozo is the second largest Maltese island and an ideal destination for a walking adventure, with a modest size of 14 kilometres by seven kilometres at the widest point, meaning travellers will find it an enjoyable and convenient destination to explore. Guests will be positioned in the central location of Victoria, the island’s capital, which offers bustling markets and shops in addition to a relaxed and sociable environment.

In the city, they’ll weave through the mazes of tiny back streets around the Basilica which will reveal carved stone balconies, flower-decked doorways and Madonna statuettes. Walkers will also visit a number of Gozo’s significant landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ggantija Tombs which date back to 3,500 BC, making them the oldest freestanding tombs in the world, and Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Other highlights include Fungus Rock in Dwejra Bay and the Inland Sea. 'Walking on Glorious Gozo' is priced from £759.

To book a walking tour with Headwater, visit www.headwater.com