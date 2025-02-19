The ONLY souvenir travellers should actually buy

Magnets

Travel souvenirs used to be the sign you'd actually been anywhere on holidays - Fridge magnets, straw donkeys or even a local street artists paintings.

In recent years souvenir have become less popular and considered tat with 58% of people buying less souvenirs.

But with Brits elected to visit 3 new destinations according to easyJet in 2025, Bespoke Travel experts myuktour.co.uk are urging travellers to rethink their souvenir strategies and focus on more meaningful mementos - with the perfect souvenir everyone should try and purchase when abroad.

According to Andrew Willis, travel expert at custom tour provider MyUkTour.co.uk, there’s only one souvenir that makes sense - Christmas tree ornaments.

“On the tours I run, many people ask me what souvenir they should bring home from that particular location.

Many are shocked when I recommend my own personal recommendation - such as a painting or a local delicacy. With custom rules prohibiting certain materials and fragile items being a concern either posted or in suitcases, I recommend something you can pop in your carry out and through scanners with ease.

Christmas ornaments are a wonderful reminder of your unique trip that you’ll cherish each December. Unlike fridge magnets, ornaments actually enhance your home decor, adding a festive touch and sparking conversations, and as they are brought out once per year.

They also will fit in your hand luggage to avoid breakages.

Imagine adorning your tree with a delicate Venetian gondola, a whimsical Big Ben, or a Stonehenge statue. Every time you decorate your tree, you'll be transported back to your travels, reliving the memories of your adventures.

If you’re also already on your magnet collection, you can convert any magnet with a small magnet and piece of string, to convert your current souvenir collection.