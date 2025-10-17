The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts recognised with trio of Michelin Keys

The Pavilions Phuket

Flagship The Pavilions Phuket; The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions; and REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort, Bali each awarded One Key Michelin rating for 2025

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has been recognised with three prestigious One Key ratings in the second global edition of the Michelin Guide for Hotels – the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants. Awarded a One Key rating for a second consecutive year, The Pavilions Phuket is one of only 17 Key holders on the island of Phuket in this year’s Guide; The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions was amongst 19 recipients in Rome; and REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort was one of 21 properties in Bali to receive a Michelin Key.

The Michelin Guide hotel selection now includes more than 7,000 characterful establishments around the world, each selected for their unique personalities and levels of service in accordance with five rigorous selection criteria. Announced at a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday 8 October, this year’s expanded MICHELIN Keys programme awarded 143 Three-Keys, 572 Two-Keys and 1,742 One-Key hotels worldwide. One Key-rated properties are described as “a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different or simply be the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile, and it provides so much more than similarly priced establishments”.

Located atop one of Phuket’s highest points, The Pavilions Phuket offers luxurious suite and villa accommodation, complete with tranquil views across the island's lush landscapes and Layan Beach below. Guests can indulge their tastebuds at the hotel’s ALTO Italian Restaurant & Cocktail Bar; enjoy modern Mediterranean BBQ dishes, authentic Thai specialties, and hand-crafted mixology masterpieces at Firefly Pool & Restaurant; or watch the sun sink into the sparkling Andaman Sea from the panoramic 360° Bar. Meanwhile, the resort’s Spa & Wellness centre offers Thai-inspired treatments, a 25-metre lap-pool, yoga classes and fitness facilities.

REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort

Combining dynamic experiences and superior guest journeys with artistic flow, the 26-bedroom The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in 2024, introducing 200 new pieces of contemporary art and elevating its elegance and style while remaining true to the hotel’s original concept: to be a sophisticated destination that blends the Eternal City’s enduring legacy of creativity with impeccable service and exquisite cuisine.

Set amidst three hectares of teak forest in Bali’s serene Nusa Dua hills, REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort blends time-honoured wellness with cutting-edge therapies to restore balance and longevity. Every experience is tailored – seamlessly uniting movement, mindfulness, hydrotherapy, and expert-led treatments. At its core, the Vitality Centre takes well-being further with advanced longevity, vitality, and beauty therapies. Meanwhile, precision nutrition programmes enhance results from the inside out.

Discerning travellers wishing to visit any of the award-winning trio can take advantage of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts’ latest seasonal offers:

The Pavilions Phuket’s Worry-Free Escape starts from THB 4,500 (approx.. GBP 103) per night*, based on two sharing an elegant Tropical View Suite, inclusive of private meet and greet and return airport transfers; one daily spa treatment per person; a romantic dinner for two and daily breakfast.

The First Arte invites guests to immerse themselves in the heritage of Italian wine with its Autumn Escapes experience from EUR 830 (approx.. GBP 721) per night*, based on two sharing, inclusive of daily à la carte breakfast; a private half-day Castelli Romani vineyard experience including wine tastings and food pairings; and roundtrip transfers from the hotel.

REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort’s Autumn of Renewal package promises to transform routine into ritual from IDR 10,600,000 (approx.. GBP 479) per night* based on two sharing, including return airport transfers, daily conscious cuisine at signature wellness restaurant Nutriō’s, daily collective classes, a 60minute signature massage and a pioneering biohacking session.