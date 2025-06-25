The River Whispers: Following the Thames to Hidden Corners of the Capital

River Thames

At 215 miles long, the River Thames is the beating heart of London. Because of its historical importance to the city, there’s plenty to discover on the river’s banks.

Whether you’re a fully-fledged Londoner or a visitor for the day, Old Father Thames has plenty of stories to tell, with some of the city’s most inspiring sights and experiences to be had throughout the hidden corners of the capital on the river.

One of the best qualities of the River Thames is the 185-mile Thames Path that begins at the source of the Thames in the Cotswolds and spans all the way towards the Thames Barrier in the east of London.

There’s no better way to experience the delights of the River Thames than through one of GuruWalk’s walking tour of London experiences, which can showcase just how beautiful the city can be by the water.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the hidden corners of the capital brought to life by the Thames:

1. Discover London’s Lost History at Hampton Court

The River Thames flows through the southeast of London into the city, and on the capital’s leafy outskirts you’ll find Hampton Court Palace, a beautiful green space that was once King Henry VIII’s favourite haunt.

The baroque palace is a Grade I listed building and is one of England’s most luxurious royal palaces and is open to visitors for visits all year round.

With 60 acres of unmissable gardens, this riverside attraction in Richmond upon Thames is a tranquil setting that’s a far cry from the hustle and bustle of the Thames banks in central London.

2. Get Botanical at Kew Gardens

The winding route of the Thames unearths some of London’s most astonishing botanical experiences, and Kew Gardens may be the finest of them all.

Founded in 1759, Kew Gardens is home to one of the world’s largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections, featuring some 8.5 million preserved plant and fungal specimens.

As a World Heritage Site, Kew Gardens comes into its own during the spring and summer months. The range of colours on display helps to showcase London at its brightest and best, making Kew the perfect stop-off on any walk alongside the Thames.

3. Become One With Your Artsy Side at the Tate Britain

The banks of the Thames have inspired countless artists through the ages, so it’s only fitting that the Tate Britain and its celebration of over 500 years of British art are a stone’s throw from the river as it approaches the hustle and bustle of Westminster and the Houses of Parliament.

The Tate Britain is free to enter and allows visitors to take a journey throughout the country’s rich artistic heritage, showcasing some of Britain’s finest artists, including David Hockney and JMW Turner.

If you’re feeling particularly inspired by your trip along the Thames, you could even test your skills at Tate Draw, which is a digital canvas that showcases your creations on the gallery’s walls. You can even immortalise your creations on a t-shirt.

4. Oxo Tower

Perhaps London’s finest example of art deco architecture, the OXO Tower is a multipurpose building nestled on the South Bank of the River Thames.

Once a cold store for OXO’s beef stock cubes, the building features a tower with the word ‘OXO’ brightly displayed on its windows. In the evenings, the glass illuminates the sky to mark the tower’s unmistakable imprint on London’s skyline.

The building itself features a range of arts and crafts shops on the ground floor with two galleries above. But for the perfect riverside pitstop, the OXO Tower Restaurant, Bar, and Brasserie on the eighth floor serves a treat for diners who enjoy dinner with a view.

5. Borough Market

The South Bank of the Thames is full of attractions as the river passes through the heart of London, including the London Eye, Tate Modern, and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, but it’s Borough Market that’s hidden away that offers an unmissable culinary experience in the city.

With its origins dating all the way back to the 12th Century, Borough Market is a wholesale and retail market hall in Southwark, serving some of the capital’s best street food to be eaten on the banks of the Thames.

London is well known for having one of the most diverse food scenes in the world and is home to more than 89 national dishes spanning the globe. For many locals, the best taste of world foods can be found at Borough Market.

6. Gain a Fresh Perspective on London’s Cable Car

Built in preparation for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the IFS Cloud Cable Car, popularly known as the Dangleway, allows you to take a 15-minute voyage some 90 metres above the River Thames with some amazing views of the capital’s attractions to the east.

The cable car connects the popular O2 Arena on the South Bank with the Royal Docks to the north, and provides some unmissable views of the city’s skyline, including St. Paul’s Cathedral, The Gherkin, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and Thames Barrier.

Taking a trip on the cable car in the evening allows you to see the beautiful lights of the city at night, just a whisker away from the city’s high-rising and brightly lit financial district.

7. The Thames Barrier

Situated to the east of London, the Thames Barrier represents a feat of modern engineering that’s helped to protect the city against high tides and storm surges moving in from the North Sea.

Reaching 520 metres across the River Thames, the barrier has been used hundreds of times to prevent the river from bursting its banks and posing a threat to the city’s 9 million inhabitants.

With a View and Information Centre on site, no trip along the Thames is complete without getting up close and personal with the river’s power and how Londoners have sought to protect themselves from the wrath of Old Father Thames.

London From The River

The River Thames has made London into the beautiful and bustling capital city that millions visit each day. No tour would be the same without incorporating the best and brightest of the Thames and all it has to offer.

Whether you’re looking to stroll the leafy banks of the river to the west or embrace the sheer scale of the Thames to the east, there’s certainly something for everyone when it comes to exploring the river.