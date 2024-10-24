The Runnymede on Thames officially opens its doors to guests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading provider of UK short break experiences, Warner Hotels has officially opened its doors to guests at its latest destination, The Runnymede on Thames, following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Situated on the scenic banks of the River Thames, the adult-only hotel offers a comfortable and welcoming retreat, perfect for those looking to unwind and explore the charms of nearby Windsor.

The Runnymede on Thames features refreshed guest rooms with idyllic views of the river, providing a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, from delicious three-course meals to relaxing afternoon teas by the water. The hotel also includes a spa with a range of treatments, making it an ideal place to relax and recharge.

In addition to its serene riverside setting, The Runnymede on Thames offers a variety of activities to keep guests entertained throughout their stay. Guests can make the most out of the new state of the art gym, enjoy a game of tennis, try out archery on the hotel grounds, or catch a theatre show in the brand-new, on-site auditorium for a perfect evening of entertainment.

Caroline Cromar, Chief Operating Officer at Warner Hotels, said: “After months of exciting work behind the scenes, we’re thrilled to finally welcome guests to The Runnymede on Thames.

“Our recent renovations have enhanced the guest experience, and we’re excited for visitors to enjoy the updated facilities, beautiful riverside views, and the many activities we have to offer.

“A Warner Hotels break is all about providing guests with unforgettable experiences. We’re proud to present a hotel that offers superb facilities in beautiful surroundings. In short, we have everything covered from breakfast and dinner to entertainment and activities which are all included, so it’s great value!”

Located close to Windsor, The Runnymede on Thames is an excellent base for exploring the rich history and vibrant attractions of the Royal Borough. Here are some of the top local activities and festive events to enjoy during a stay this winter:

1. Windsor Great Park Illuminated - 24 November - 4 January

One of the UK’s most stunning light trails, Windsor Great Park Illuminated transforms the historic park into a mesmerising winter wonderland. Perfect for a trip with loved ones, this event is a must-see during the festive season.

2. Theatre Royal Windsor Panto: Dick Whittington - 22 November - 12 January

Pantomimes are a British Christmas tradition, and Windsor’s Theatre Royal offers one of the best. This year’s production of "Dick Whittington" promises to be a hit, with plenty of laughs and holiday cheer for audiences of all ages.

3. Christmas at Windsor Castle

Culture fans will be able to step into history with a visit to Windsor Castle during the festive season. The castle is decked out with stunning decorations, including a magnificent Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, providing a truly regal holiday experience.

4. Christmas Lights Switch-On in Windsor - 16 November

To help get into the festive spirit, holidaymakers can join the local community for the annual Christmas lights switch-on in Windsor. The town’s streets come alive with twinkling lights, marking the start of the festive countdown.

5. Windsor on Ice

Hotel guests can enjoy a fun-filled day at Windsor on Ice, where they can glide across the ice or sip on mulled wine as they soak in the festive atmosphere. It’s a fun-filled experience for all ages.

6. Ascot Racecourse Howden Christmas Racing Weekend - 20 - 21 December

Racing enthusiasts can enjoy a day of thrilling horse racing and festive cheer at Ascot’s Christmas Racing Weekend. It’s an unmissable event for both fans of the sport and those looking to soak up the holiday spirit.

7. Ascot Racecourse Windsor Christmas Fair - 23 November - 24 November

Those wishing to get into the festive mood can make a visit to the Windsor Christmas Fair at Ascot Racecourse. The venue provides the chance to browse a variety of stalls offering unique gifts, festive food, and seasonal decorations.

8. Christmas at Kew - 13 November - 5 January

Those looking to venture slightly further afield can visit Kew Gardens to experience its breathtaking Christmas light display. A festive trail through the gardens is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season.

Accredited by Good Housekeeping for its top-class entertainment offering, The Runnymede on Thames offers a host of rooms to cater for all requirements. Prices start from £389pp for three nights, which includes breakfast and three-course dinners, live music, spa access and activities.

Bookings are now open - for more information, visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/the-runnymede-on-thames