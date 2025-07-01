The ‘SECRET pedestrian rule’ that could land drivers with a WHOPPING £5k fine

Junctions aren't always as easy to negotiate as motorists think.

Millions of motorists remain blissfully unaware they are breaking a driving law by not giving pedestrians priority at junctions.

A change to the Highway Code in early 2022 means drivers should stop for people waiting to cross - not just those already crossing. The rule effectively makes every junction with a pavement a pedestrian crossing, but most experienced drivers still don’t have a clue that’s the case.

It leaves them in constant danger of being hit with a charge of careless driving should an accident occur. The maximum penalty for the offence is nine points and a £5,000 fine.

Online forums like Reddit are awash with discussion on the topic with one user saying “they haven’t seen a single driver obey this rule since they introduced it” and another bemoaning the use of the term “should” rather than “must” in some of the wording for Rule H2.

Gerry Bucke, general manager of Adrian Flux, one of the UK’s largest specialist motor insurance brokers, said: “We all know that there is a huge percentage of drivers on the road who have passed their theory test and never looked at the Highway Code since.

“We know that there are a lot of people that are not going to be aware of subtle changes to the wording of driving laws so to them this still feels like a secret pedestrian rule. The fact it was introduced in January 2022 will be of little comfort to them should they be charged for breaking it.

“Careless driving not only carries the punishment of points and a fine, it’s very likely a driver’s insurance premium will go up as a result. We all need to make sure we’re doing our bit to better educate drivers and, of course, help provide a safer environment for both pedestrians and drivers.”

It’s most likely a fixed penalty notice (FPN) would be issued for any minor offences that break this rule. They carry a £100 on-the-spot fine and the potential of three penalty points.

The updated H2 code, part of eight changes that came into effect on January 29, 2022, states “other traffic should give way” to pedestrians “when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junction” and “if people have started crossing and traffic wants to turn into the road”. Motorists must give way to “people on a zebra crossing and people walking and cycling on a parallel crossing”.

This was a change from old guidance and forms a fresh hierarchy of road users that is meant to better protect those that are not in a motor vehicle. It was created after a lengthy public consultation on improving road safety for people walking, cycling and riding horses.