The seven best experiences in Southern Mauritius

Seven Coloured Earth Geopark

Southern Mauritius is where untouched nature meets refined indulgence, inviting travellers to explore lush reserves, discover vibrant culture and unwind in luxurious surroundings. The south presents an unparalleled travel experience. Here are our top 7 ways to experience it.

1) Bel Ombre Nature Reserve: Embrace the Wilderness

Discover the biodiversity of the Bel Ombre Nature Reserve, a sprawling 1,300-hectare protected area boasting lush landscapes and vibrant wildlife. Engage in thrilling activities such as 4x4 safaris, quad biking adventures, or scenic hikes, each offering a deeper connection to the pristine natural environment.

2) World of Seashells & Marine Education Centre: Oceanic Wonders

Step into the fascinating World of Seashells in Bel Ombre, home to Africa’s largest collection of seashells, with over 8,000 specimens from around the globe. This immersive experience reveals the beauty and mystery of marine life, captivating visitors of all ages.

Delve deeper into ocean life by visiting the newly opened Heritage Marine Education Centre at the C Beach Club to learn about the vital marine and coastal ecosystems in Mauritius and the crucial roles they play.

3) Seven Coloured Earth Geopark and Chamarel Waterfall: A Geological Marvel

Visit Chamarel's iconic Seven Coloured Earth Geopark, where naturally formed sand dunes showcase an extraordinary palette of colours. Nearby, the impressive Chamarel Waterfall is ranked among the most sought-after sightseeing spots in Mauritius. The waterfall cascades dramatically into a lush gorge, providing unforgettable views and photo opportunities. Visitors can do a three -hour trek to the base of Chamarel Waterfalls, where you can have a swim in the pool as the waterfall showers you from its majestic heights. This location, of outstanding beauty, will have you in awe of its sights and sounds, evocative of a true tropical rainforest.

Heritage Le Telfair

4) Chamarel Restaurant: A Culinary Delight

Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience at Chamarel Restaurant, perched atop a hill offering panoramic views of the island’s west coast. This gastronomic hotspot serves authentic Mauritian cuisine crafted from fresh local ingredients, perfectly complementing your exploration of the region.

5) Le Château de Bel Ombre: Historical Elegance

Le Château de Bel Ombre, a beautifully restored 19th-century colonial mansion surrounded by manicured gardens, offers a luxurious step back in time. Indulge in refined dining experiences featuring exquisite dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

6) Discover by Road or Sea Plane:

The Bay 2 Bay Tour offers a new opportunity to discover the wonders of south Mauritius. The experienced driver-guides will takes visitors on a journey from the Baie du Jacotet to the Baie de La Prairie, stopping at iconic locations like Bel Ombre and Macondé boatyards. Along the way, guests will encounter breath-taking panoramas and captivating regional legends.

Or travellers can board a seaplane for a journey of a lifetime. Discover the most stunning views of the azure, white and green palettes of the Mauritian coast, flying over Le Morne Brabant and the underwater waterfall and inland with its lagoons and pristine beaches as well as a bird's eye view of the Black River Gorges National Park to the geometric patches of the sugarcane fields.

7) Hotels and Villas: Luxurious Stays

Base yourself in southern Mauritius by staying at Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort, Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort or Heritage The Villas.

Heritage Le Telfair is a five-star plantation style all-suites hotel providing luxury accommodation, whilst delivering a high level of personal service. The hotel offers a refined escape that combines elegant architecture with fine dining across a sumptuous choice of restaurants. Rates start from £170 per night for a Deluxe Suite for up to 2 adults staying on a B&B basis in September.

Heritage Awali is an all-inclusive five-star hotel that offers the perfect balance of affordable luxury, family fun and an exceptional range of activities to live out unforgettable island experiences. The hotel offers an array of restaurants including a Boma experience, plus complimentary baby and kids club. Rates start from £447 per night for a Deluxe Room Garden for 2 adults staying on an All-Inclusive basis in September.

Heritage The Villasoffers travellers luxurious private residences. Each villa features spacious living areas, a private pool, and a personal golf cart for easy exploration. Guests enjoy access to the two adjacent five-star resorts—Heritage Le Telfair and Heritage Awali—providing a variety of dining options and amenities. The villas are equipped with state-of-the-art kitchens, and services such as private chefs, butlers, and in-villa spa treatments are available upon request. Additionally, guests have access to the award-winning Heritage Golf Club, enhancing the luxurious experience.Rates start from £403 per night for a 2-bedroom pool villa that sleeps 4 people in September.

For further information and to book a stay, visit www.heritageresorts.mu