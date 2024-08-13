The sexiest beach in the UK belongs to Cornwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lovehoney and HomeToGo have teamed up to reveal the 8 Sexiest Beaches in the UK, with the southwestern county of Cornwall taking the top spot.

Formulated as part of a wider list of the World's 100 Sexiest Beaches, the beaches were ranked using eight distinct categories by Lovehoney and HomeToGo, including seclusion, popularity with couples, and LGBTQIA+ rating, leaving a list of the best locations for a romantic getaway.

In the long list of the world’s 100 sexiest beaches, eight UK locations made the cut, with Cornwall’s Carbis Bay taking the UK's top spot (or 38th overall).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Scotland had 4 beaches in the top 100, while Wales and Northern Ireland had one apiece. The full list of the 8 sexiest beaches in the UK is below:

Cornwall beach rated sexiest in the UK

Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England (38th overall)

Whiterocks Beach, Portrush, Northern Ireland (57th)

Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland (72nd)

Berneray West Beach, Outer Hebrides, Scotland (73rd)

Barafundle Bay Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales (76th)

Balkaneil Beach, Highlands, Scotland (82nd)

Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland, England (86th)

Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Scotland (92nd)

The globe’s sexiest shores

Topping the list of sultry and sexy shores is Cable Beach in Kimberley, Australia with 53.2 points out of the total possible 60, earning especially high scores for its seclusion, sun-kissed setting, and staggeringly stunning sunsets.

UK beaches overcame their unpredictable climate to claim a respectable eight positions in the top 100, with Cornwall’s Carbis Bay the highest-scoring home nation location in 38th overall. Scotland had the most locations in the top 100 out of the countries in the UK, with Langamull Beach (Isle of Mull, 72nd), Berneray West Beach (Outer Hebrides, 73rd), Balnakeil Beach (Highlands, 82nd), and Luskentyre Beach (Isle of Harris, 92nd) offering some serious seclusion for anyone looking for a sexy getaway.

Wales and Northern Ireland claimed one spot each in the list, with Portrush’s Whiterocks Beach occupying 57th position, and Pembrokeshire’s Barafundle Bay claiming 76th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five other far-flung destinations snapped up spots in the top 10, including Baia do Sancho, Brazil (3rd) Playa Varadero, Cuba (5th) and Agonda Beach, India (6th). Closer to home in Europe, Spiaggia di Maria Pia in Italy came in 2nd, Playa de Ses Illetes in Formentera, Spain came in 4th and Praia do Camilo in Portugal hit the 8th spot.