The states that are furious with their internet providers

Internet availability causes more complaints than any other type in West Virginia, while billing complaints are the most common internet complaint nationwide. Mississippi is the only state to have internet speed complaints as the most common, with the number of speed complaints in the state skyrocketing by 326% from 2023 to 2024.

A new study has revealed that West Virginia was America's unhappiest state about their internet in 2024.

B2B marketplace DesignRush analyzed 2023 and 2024 Federal Communications Commission data on internet complaints to determine which states complain the most about internet service issues on average, what issues cause the most complaints, and how these have changed since 2023.

West Virginia had the most complaint-inducing internet in 2024, with residents filing 31.3 internet complaints per 100,000 people. The Mountain State's complaint rate is 86% higher than the national average of 16.9 per 100,000.

West Virginians complained most about internet availability, representing 33% of all reported issues, followed by billing issues, at 28% of total complaints, and speed issues, at 12%. West Virginia recorded America’s highest rates of equipment and interference complaints, second highest rate of availability complaints, and the third highest rates of privacy and speed complaints.

“The internet is a necessity for many people’s lives and jobs,” commented Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush. “Some people even feel lost if they can’t spend their free time online.”

“With how frustrating it can be being without internet, or even with a poor-quality connection, we wanted to see which states had had the most complaints due to the quality of their internet connections. We found West Virginia had the most complained-about internet on average in 2024, and North Dakota had the least.”

Arizona had America’s second most complained-about internet in 2024, with 29.7 complaints per 100,000 residents, 76% more than the U.S. overall.

The Grand Canyon State's main grievances were related to internet availability, followed by billing and speed. Arizona’s rate of availability complaints is the highest in America, at 11.3 per 100,000.

Mississippi is third, with 26 internet complaints filed with the FCC per 100,000 population, 54% more than the national average. Speed caused more complaints than any other in the Magnolia State, at 56% of all complaints.

Speed complaints rose dramatically by 326% from 2023 to 2024 in Mississippi. In 2023, there were only 100 complaints of this type, but in 2024, this skyrocketed to 426. This is America’s highest rate of speed complaints, at 14.5 per 100,000, and over 10 times the national average of 1.4.

Nevada is fourth, with 23.5 internet complaints per 100,000 in 2024, 39% above the national average. Billing was the greatest concern for Nevadans, with America’s highest rate of billing complaints.

With 22.5 internet complaints per 100,000 residents, Washington takes fifth place. Billing complaints are Washington's most common type, with 41% of the state total.

Colorado is sixth, with 22.1 complaints per 100,000 population. Billing issues caused the most complaints for Coloradans, making up 44% of the state's total complaints.

South Carolina has 20.8 FCC internet complaints per 100,000 people, the seventh highest in America. Availability grievances made up 45% of South Carolina’s complaints, and the Palmetto State has the third highest rate of availability complaints in the country.

With 20.1 complaints per 100,000, Louisiana is eighth. Louisianians filed the most complaints about internet availability, with 34% of the state total.

Oregon is ninth, with 19.8 complaints per 100,000 people. Billing issues caused the most complaints for Oregonians at 48% of the state’s total.

Rounding out the top 10 is Georgia, with 19 complaints per 100,000 residents, 12% above the national average of 16.9 per 100,000. Internet availability was the biggest concern, comprising 38% of all complaints filed in 2024.

Ferruggia expanded on the findings: “We also found that billing complaints were the most common type of complaints for 32 states and America overall in 2024, availability second, with 17 states, and Mississippi the only state where speed complaints are the most common.”

