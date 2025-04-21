The states with the longest and shortest ER wait times

Data visualised using Datawrapper

Access to timely emergency care is a cornerstone of public health, yet new research reveals stark differences in how long patients wait for treatment depending on where they live.

The research conducted by virtual healthcare service Honest Taskers analysed and visualised the latest state-level emergency department (ED) metrics using data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The average ER wait time ranges from under two hours to over four hours, with Maryland leading as the state with the longest delays. The findings underscore many Americans' challenges in accessing urgent medical care, particularly in states with strained healthcare systems.

Key Findings:

Maryland has the longest average ER wait time at 250 minutes (4 hours and 10 minutes), followed by Rhode Island (218 minutes) and Massachusetts (216 minutes).

North Dakota offers the shortest wait time at 110 minutes (1 hour and 50 minutes), with South Dakota (113 minutes) and Nebraska (114 minutes) also performing well.

Most states fall within the 120–180 minute range (2 to 3 hours), but outliers like Delaware (211 minutes) and New York (204 minutes) highlight significant regional disparities.

The 10 States with the Longest ER Wait Times:

State ER Wait times (in minutes) 1 Maryland 250 2 Rhode Island 218 3 Massachusetts 216 4 Delaware 211 5 New York 204 6 North Carolina 191 7 New Jersey 191 8 Connecticut 189 9 California 186 10 Pennsylvania 183

The 10 States with the Shortest ER Wait Times:

State ER Wait times (in minutes) 1 North Dakota 110 2 South Dakota 113 3 Nebraska 114 4 Hawaii 117 5 Iowa 119 6 Oklahoma 120 7 Kansas 121 8 Indiana 125 9 Minnesota 126 10 Mississippi 127

Roland Omene, co-founder of Honest Taskers, commented on the study: “The variation in wait times reflects differences in hospital capacity, patient volume, and regional healthcare infrastructure. States with shorter waits, like North Dakota and Nebraska, may benefit from lower population density and efficient care coordination.

“In contrast, states with longer waits, such as Maryland and Massachusetts, often face higher demand for emergency services and systemic bottlenecks.”

Why This Matters:

Long ER wait times can delay critical care, worsen patient outcomes, and strain healthcare providers. The data serves as a call to action for policymakers and health systems to address inefficiencies and invest in solutions, including urgent care expansion, telehealth integration, and staffing improvement to reduce delays and ensure equitable access to emergency care nationwide.