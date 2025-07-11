The summer wellness secret hiding in your suitcase that every traveller should pack

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you’re jetting off to the Med, loading up the campervan, or heading for a sun-soaked staycation, the summer holidays are a time to relax, indulge, and often throw your body off balance.

With late nights, treat food in new locations and cheeky cocktails in the mix, our digestive systems can end up taking the hit.

Bloating, discomfort, and sluggishness are common complaints during the warmer months. But natural health experts say one simple daily habit could make all the difference: supporting your gut microbiome.

“Travel, changes in routine, and summer indulgences can really disrupt your gut,” says Jason Layton, natural health expert and co-founder of Nature’s Zest. “People often notice symptoms like bloating or irregular digestion when they’re out of their usual environment. That’s your microbiome reacting to the shift.”

Why Gut Health Matters in Summer

Your gut microbiome, the trillions of bacteria that live in your digestive tract, plays a vital role in digestion, immunity, and even mental wellbeing. When it’s out of balance, the effects can be wide-ranging.

“Your gut isn’t just about food processing,” explains Jason. “A healthy microbiome can help regulate energy levels, mood, and even skin health. It’s one of the most important things to support, especially when life gets hectic or indulgent – like during the holidays.”

The Daily Habit That Travels Well

While diet, hydration and sleep are key pillars of gut health, probiotics are becoming increasingly popular as a tool to support a healthy microbiome. These live bacteria help top up the body’s natural stores and keep the system balanced.

One such supplement gaining traction is Nature’s Zest Probiotic 100 Billion CFU. This vegan-friendly daily capsule combines 12 active bacterial strains with prebiotics to nourish your gut flora and support digestive well-being.

“We created Nature’s Zest to make gut health simple, affordable and effective,” says Jason. “Just one capsule a day can support your digestion whether you’re at home or away. And at just 22p per day, it’s accessible to most people.”

Why It Works

The high-strength formula is designed for daily use, providing long-term support rather than a quick fix. And because it’s free from gluten, GMOs and artificial fillers, it’s gentle enough for most people to take regularly – including during travel.

“The best wellness habits are the ones you can stick to,” says Jason. “Pop one in your toiletry bag and you’ve got that gut support with you every day of your trip.”

A Small Step to a Happier Holiday

Whether you're tackling tapas in Tenerife or enjoying back garden BBQs, giving your gut a bit of TLC can help you feel lighter, brighter and ready to make the most of summer.

Nature’s Zest Probiotic 100 Billion CFU is available now with a six-month supply priced at £39.99. Visit www.natureszestnutrition.com to find out more and shop the range.

