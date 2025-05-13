The ten states where water adventures turn deadly

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed the most dangerous states for recreational boating.

The research, conducted by boat cleaning supplier Captains Preferred Products, uncovered the latest available United States Coast Guard data from 2023, on the number of registered recreational vessels in each state, and the number of fatalities that occurred in recreational boating incidents.

From this, the study revealed the states with the highest proportion of fatalities compared to the number of recreational boats registered.

Alaska ranks as the most dangerous state for recreational boating. The data revealed 26 accidents occurring in the state, and as many as 21 fatalities were caused by these accidents.

With just under 45,000 recreational boats registered in Alaska, the accident rate was 57.82 per 100,000 vessels, and the fatality rate was 46.7 per 100,000 vessels. This is the highest in America.

New Mexico ranks second despite being a landlocked state. With 17 accidents occurring on the state’s lakes and rivers, New Mexico saw eight fatalities. With just under 29,000 registered recreational vessels, this is a fatality rate of 27.89 per 100,000 vessels.

Hawaii is the third most dangerous state for recreational boating. Despite being the only island state, Hawaii has the fewest registered recreational vessels nationwide, with just over 12,000. As a result, the three fatalities it saw in 2023 equate to 24.52 per 100,000 vessels.

Colorado is home to almost 73,000 registered recreational vessels and having seen 15 fatalities in 2023, it ranks as the fourth most dangerous state with a rate of 20.64 deaths per 100,000 vessels.

In fifth, Nevada, which has 42,000 registered recreational vessels, saw eight deaths, equating to 19.03 per 100,000 vessels.

Washington is the sixth most dangerous state for recreational boating, with 23 deaths across 52 accidents in 2023. This represents a rate of 9.86 fatalities per 100,000 vessels.

Seventh, Tennessee saw 117 accidents in 2023, resulting in 22 deaths. That is an accident rate of 47.83 per 100,000 vessels, and a fatality rate of 8.99 per 100,000 vessels.

Eighth most dangerous, Oregon,saw 13 deaths in 2023, equating to 8.53 per 100,000 registered recreational vessels, while Idaho, ranking ninth, saw seven fatalities, which is 7.84 per 100,000 vessels.

Finally, Illinois, which saw 13 fatalities, is the tenth most dangerous state for recreational boating, with this coming to a rate of 7.08 per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.

Nicholas Heisler, founder of Captains Preferred Products, commented on the findings: “Recreational boating is a fabulous pastime, but one that must always be taken seriously. While it’s all about fun, any boat trip has the potential to become catastrophic, and it’s interesting to see which states have had the worst experience of this in recent years. Any and every recreational boat owner, or user, should observe safety precautions at all times to ensure the safety of themselves and all aboard their vessels.”