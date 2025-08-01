The things Brits love most about Europe revealed

Morning trips to the boulangerie, blue seas, gelato, greek salads, evening strolls through old quarters and shopping for trinkets – Brits reveal their favourite things about Europe.

Despite eight in ten Brits saying they are proud to be British, as many as 74 percent still feel European at heart, even though the UK is no longer in the EU, according to a new study by TUI.

The love for the continent is clear, with a further 73 percent saying Europe and The Mediterranean is their top choice for a holiday – with food markets (30 percent), foreign supermarkets (25 percent) and morning trips to the boulangerie for bread and pastries (21 percent) emerging as the things we love most about visiting our neighbouring countries. Seemingly a nation of foodies, other things we love about Europe include trying foreign crisps, Greek salads, and eating outside.

Exploring Roman ruins (20 percent), proper gelato (19 percent), Greek island sunsets (18 percent) and swimming in hidden coves (19 percent) also made the list, as did evening shopping (16 percent), visiting vineyards (13 percent) and Renaissance art (12 percent).

Korcula, Croatia

In spite of loving the well-known parts of Europe, 83 percent would also love to have more authentic travel experiences there. So, for those looking to make the most of their own Euro summer, can now win up to £1,000 towards their next TUI holiday to Europe to discover its hidden gems*.

80 percent said they would love to explore off the beaten track next year, with Croatia's Korčula island emerging as Europe's most desired hidden gem, capturing 60% of votes. This was followed by Sibiu, Romania (39 percent), Tallinn, Estonia (37 percent) and Kotor, Montenegro (32 percent). Reykjavik, Iceland and Riga, Latvia were also named as European spots Brits would like to visit.

TUI UK&I’s Commercial Director, Chris Logan commented, “The amazing thing about Europe is that we have so much to explore right on our doorstep. Beautiful beaches, delicious cuisines, rich history and culture or simply the chance to get away from it all and relax. But what’s really clear from this research is that it’s often the small moments and what you discover along the way that stays in people’s minds, plus there’s a real appetite for exploring more of Europe.

“We’re always looking at how we can meet customer needs and provide them with ultimate choice and flexibility, so whether it’s a Greek island escape, or a city break to Tallinn, Estonia – you can book all of that with TUI, flying from your local airport and for a duration that suits you. And what’s more, customers can now be in with the chance of winning up to £1,000 towards their next holiday.”

British travellers' favourite things about Europe and travelling to European countries:

Food markets – 30%

Watching the world go by with a coffee – 29%

Evening strolls through old quarters – 25%

Friendly locals – 25%

Foreign supermarkets – 25%

Eating Alfresco – 23%

Morning trips to le boulangerie for pastries & bread – 21%

Sharing tapas in a Spanish square – 20%

Exploring Roman ruins – 20%

Proper gelato – 19%

Staying up late for dinner with all the family – 19%

Swimming in hidden coves – 19%

Greek Island Sunsets – 18%

Drinking espresso in an Italian coffee bar – 18%

Having a Siesta – 18%

Efficient public transport – 18%

Belgian Waffles – 17%

Greek salads – 17%

Bright blue seas – 16%

Shopping for trinkets at night – 16%

Trying different foreign crisps – 16%

Beer festivals – 16%

Street performers in market squares – 15%

Churros and hot chocolate – 15%

Family-centric culture – 15%

Whitewashed Greek buildings – 15%

The sound of Church bells in a Spanish village – 14%

Ordering a big grilled fish – 13%

Visiting a French Vineyard – 13%

Looking at Renaissance art – 12%

Steins of cold lager on a mountain top – 12%

Aperol Spritz in a small-town square – 11%

Portuguese custard tarts (Pastel de Nata) – 11%

Pedalos – 9%

Hiring a boat and diving off the back – 9%

Beach clubs – 9%

Provencal Rosé – 8%

Galician Steak – 7%

