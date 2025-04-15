The top 5 motorway stops that are worth the detour this Easter

User (UGC) Submitted

With families gearing up for road trips this Easter — whether heading off on staycations, day trips, or visiting loved ones — long journeys and heavy traffic, as forecast by the RAC, mean rest stops are a must. Whether stretching tired legs, grabbing a decent bite, or keeping the kids entertained, a good pit stop can make all the difference.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why SIXT UK, known for its premium fleet of vehicles, including BMW and Volvo, has rounded up the UK’s best motorway service stations that go beyond the basics - think adventure play zones, quirky attractions, and quality food options:

Beaconsfield Services (M40) – More than just a service stop, this one has a woodland playground, a scenic lakeside walking trail, and a variety of sit-down restaurants like Pizza Express and Nando’s, giving families a proper mealtime break

– More than just a service stop, this one has a woodland playground, a scenic lakeside walking trail, and a variety of sit-down restaurants like Pizza Express and Nando’s, giving families a proper mealtime break Cobham Services (M25) – A cut above the usual M25 madness; Cobham feels more like a modern shopping plaza than a service station. With an impressive mix of family-friendly restaurants, a big indoor seating area, and spotless changing facilities, making this the perfect place to make a stop

– A cut above the usual M25 madness; Cobham feels more like a modern shopping plaza than a service station. With an impressive mix of family-friendly restaurants, a big indoor seating area, and spotless changing facilities, making this the perfect place to make a stop Leigh Delamere Services (M4) – A stress-free haven for parents, this stop boasts two dedicated play areas, plenty of space to run around, and a mix of quick-bite and family-friendly dining options, perfect for refuelling on long journeys

– A stress-free haven for parents, this stop boasts two dedicated play areas, plenty of space to run around, and a mix of quick-bite and family-friendly dining options, perfect for refuelling on long journeys Tebay Services (M6) – Forget motorway blandness, this stop feels like a countryside retreat, with fresh farm-to-table meals, breathtaking views of the Cumbrian hills, and an on-site farm shop for unique, locally sourced treats

– Forget motorway blandness, this stop feels like a countryside retreat, with fresh farm-to-table meals, breathtaking views of the Cumbrian hills, and an on-site farm shop for unique, locally sourced treats Rugby Services (M6) – Designed with families in mind, Rugby Services has two play zones, a huge picnic space, and plenty of green areas to let restless little ones burn off energy before hitting the road again

SIXT’s resident travel expert Jamie Holt, Operations Director, says: “A good motorway stop can make all the difference on a long journey – whether you’re heading off with friends, escaping the city for a solo reset, or road-tripping with the whole family. From great food and clean facilities to unexpected extras like walking trails or local produce stalls, these spots are the perfect place to stretch your legs and make the journey part of the adventure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SIXT email subscribers can now spot an Easter egg label across the SIXT website to reveal discounts on select vehicle categories in over 25 countries. Book by 22 April 2025 for rentals between 28 April and 30 June 2025. Terms apply.

Visit sixt.co.uk or download the SIXT app to browse the premium fleet, locate your nearest branch and book your trip.