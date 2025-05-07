The top UK crowd-free hidden gems you need to visit

Hepworth's Arcade

Looking for some unique ways to keep yourself and your family entertained without having to battle the crowds?

To help people find their next doorstop adventure away from the busyness of tourist hotspots, TransPennine Express has uncovered the UK’s top hidden gems – lesser-known but highly rated destinations across the North of England and Scotland that offer unforgettable experiences for both locals and visitors.

To gather the best hidden gems in the UK, TransPennine Express analysed a list of over 100 locations against two sets of criteria to measure both their ‘Visitor Rating Score’ (what the public thinks) and their ‘Anonymity Score’ (how well-known they are). A final score out of 100 was then determined, unveiling some of the best undiscovered locations the North has to offer.

Here is a sneak peek at the UK’s top hidden gems according to the research:

Leeds Discovery Centre

The top hidden gems in the North and Scotland

The Lantern Theatre, Sheffield – The UK’s oldest-surviving theatre, offering a unique experience with its charming seating capacity of just 84. Leeds Discovery Centre – A treasure trove of fascinating museum collections. Hepworth Arcade, Hull – A beautifully preserved Victorian shopping arcade. Lit & Phil, Newcastle – The UK’s biggest independent library outside London, offering a peaceful retreat for book lovers. Glasgow Women’s Library – A one-of-a-kind space celebrating women’s history and achievements.

These hidden gems, along with the rest of our top 10 list, showcase the North and Scotland’s rich history, culture and character, offering the perfect inspiration for a weekend adventure.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director for TransPennine Express, comments: “The North and Scotland is brimming with some of the UK’s most enticing hidden gems, which play a vital role in showcasing our cultural heritage and supporting local economies.

The Lantern Theatre

At TransPennine Express, we are proud to connect travellers to these unique destinations, making it easier than ever to uncover the UK’s best-kept secrets.”

