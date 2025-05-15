The top US states for a ski getaways

Ski photo by Alessio Soggetti on Unsplash

Vermont is officially the best state for a ski getaway, based on a data study.

The research, conducted by Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine, looked at different factors for each state, including the number of resorts per 100,000 square kilometers, ski slope length, ski lifts, evaluation ratings from Skiresort.info, ticket prices and annual snowfall.

Each factor was assigned weighting, reflecting its importance in the analysis. Once the weightings were assigned, the total score for the factors was calculated, producing an overall index score out of 100 for each entry, upon which the final ranking is based.

Vermont is the best state for a ski getaway, with an overall index score of 71.66 out of 100. Vermont has an average annual snowfall of 58.40 inches, giving visitors plenty of powder to ski on. The average slope length in Vermont is 35.72 kilometers, and the average adult ticket price is $114.

Second is New Hampshire, with an overall index score of 63.20. The state has shorter average slope lengths than Vermont (18.15 kilometers), although the average adult ticket price is cheaper ($98.08).

In third place is Colorado, with an overall index score of 62.70. Colorado has less snowfall than the top two-ranking states, with an average annual snowfall of 36.90 inches. Skiers heading to Colorado will find an average slope length of 59.51 kilometers (the longest average in the top 10) and 15.21 resorts per 100,000 square kilometers. The average adult ticket price in Colorado is $185, the most expensive in the top 10.

Maine is the fourth-best state for a ski trip, with an overall index score of 57.72. In Maine, the average annual snowfall is 57.60 inches, and the average adult ticket price is $80.89. Skiers heading to Maine will find average slope lengths of 16.30 kilometers and 20.73 resorts per 100,000 square kilometers.

Next up is New York, which has an overall index score of 57.34 out of 100. People looking to hit the slopes in New York will find an average annual snowfall of 51.30 inches and 35.39 resorts per 100,000 square kilometers. Skiers will also find that the slopes have an average length of 11.79 kilometers and that the average adult ticket price is $71.17.

Coming in at number six is Montana, with an overall index score of 55.95. The state has an average annual snowfall of 10.60 inches, the lowest amount in the top 10. The average adult ticket price comes in at $87.55 and the average slope length in the state is 51.80 kilometers. Montana also has the lowest number of resorts per 100,000 square kilometers in this top 10 list; 4.20.

Following closely in seventh place is Utah, which has an overall index score of 55.72. In Utah, the average slope length is 46.47 kilometers, and the average adult ticket price is $184.18. The average annual snowfall in the state is 22.60 inches, and there are 9.55 resorts per 100,000 square kilometers.

Massachusetts is in eighth place with an overall index score of 54.21 out of 100. The state has a higher average annual snowfall than Utah (44.30 inches), but the average adult ticket price is the cheapest in the top 10, at $66.25.

The state ranked ninth-best for a ski trip is Connecticut, with an overall index score of 52.32. The average adult ticket price in Connecticut is $67.50, and the average annual snowfall is 38.70 inches.

The final entrant in the top 10 list of states for a ski getaway is Michigan, which has an overall index score of 51.44. The state has the shortest average ski slope length in the top 10, at 6.01 kilometers. The average annual snowfall in Michigan is 43.50 inches, and there are 16.77 resorts per 100,000 square kilometers.

Top 10 states with the best capacity for a ski trip

Rank State Index Score (/100) 1 Vermont 71.66 2 New Hampshire 63.20 3 Colorado 62.70 4 Maine 57.72 5 New York 57.34 6 Montana 55.95 7 Utah 55.72 8 Massachusetts 54.21 9 Connecticut 52.32 10 Michigan 51.44

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Anidjar & Levine said:

“The study reveals some fascinating insights into the best states for ski trips. While Vermont’s ranking at the top is no surprise, given its impressive snowfall and long slopes, it’s interesting to see New Hampshire and Maine also rank highly, offering more affordable options for skiers without compromising on quality.

“Another interesting result is Colorado’s combination of the longest average slopes with the highest ticket prices, where many skiers will clearly pay a premium for longer slopes and quality skiing. These findings give skiers valuable information to plan their trips based on their preferences for cost, conditions, and overall experience.”