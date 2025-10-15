The UKs Best Family Friendly Autumnal Adventures

York Ghost Week

2025 marks the sixth year of York’s Ghost Week. The week long program of events takes place in what some call the most haunted city in Europe. Running from 25th of October to 2nd of November, the week is filled with events like ‘The Little York Ghost Hunt’, where visitors find one of 125 artisanal handmade ghosts in the streets of the city. There is also ballroom dancing with a glass of fizz on arrival, children’s ghost story workshops, printmaking, and adult-only tours at the Jorvik Viking Centre, where only the most brutal sagas will be told.

Where to stay

Set in the heart of the historic city of York, ibis Styles York Centre offers the perfect base for autumn staycations. Inspired by the craft of brewing and the joy of social connection, the hotel features 110 colourful, design-led rooms with creative interiors, cosy bedding, and all the essentials for a comfortable stay. Guests can start their day with a buffet breakfast, enjoy a cocktail in the stylish bar, and enjoy thoughtful touches throughout the property – including wheelchair-accessible rooms – all designed with modern travellers in mind. Prices start from £115 per night for a Classic Double Room. For more information, visit: https://all.accor.com/hotel/6390/index.en.shtml

Picturesque Paignton

Autumn is an ideal time to visit Paignton, the seaside town that makes up part of the English Riviera. Visitors can take a scenic walk along the South West Coastal Path, which offers sea views and a chance to escape the bustle of city life; or visit one of the most important Stone Age sites in Europe, the labyrinths of caves at Kents Cavern. Inside, visitors will dig for gemstones, learn about the creatures that used to roam and see evidence of the Ice Age era. For those looking for a specific Halloween experience, the Paignton Zoo hosts "Paignton BOO!" across October half term, with interactive activities, spooky trails and a zombie zookeeper to keep everyone entertained.

Where to stay

Mercure Paignton sits directly opposite Paignton beach, a Seaside Award Winner of 2024. Inside the hotel, calming varieties of blues, greys and natural tones have been used to mirror the coastal landscape that can be seen from the bay-view room windows. There are 161 rooms and a fully equipped gym with state-of-the-art equipment on site, offering guests the chance to maintain their fitness regimes while indulging in a well-deserved break at the coastal retreat. For dining options, the resort is home to Latitude 50 bar and restaurant. Visitors can choose locally caught seafood such as Brixham Landed Scallops, and pair the dish with a crisp glass of English county wine. Prices start at £72 for a classic double room. There are 16 connecting rooms and two-family rooms available. To book, visit: https://all.accor.com/hotel/B9E9/index.en.shtml

True Crime Tours in Liverpool

Visitors can stroll around the Royal Albert Dock, the most-visited free tourist attraction in North-West of England, before exploring The Beatles Story, which includes recreations of key locations from the band’s history, alongside George’s first guitar and John’s last piano. For a spooky twist, visitors can purchase a Liverpool Ghost Walking Tour, complete with bar stops of course. The tour takes a maximum of 12 people through the city center to learn about its lesser-known corners, landmarks and hear stories of the city’s most gruesome, and sometimes glamorous, criminal cases.

Where to stay

Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village is the perfect location for exploring the city with the main attractions just a short walk away. There are 221 rooms of which, 29 are family rooms and 13 are connecting. Rooms feature walk-in or rainfall showers, modern beds and complimentary Ritual toiletries. A buffet breakfast is available for visitors to fuel up on before heading out for the day. Plus, Kensington restaurant serves international cuisine, such as Bombay cod, alongside British classics such as Fish and Chips; the adjoining Kensington bar and lounge area provide respite from the city. Prices start from £63 per night for a Standard room with 1 super King Bed. To book, visit: https://all.accor.com/ssr/app/accor/rates/B737/index.en.shtml

Visit London’s very own pumpkin patch and Ghost Bus Tours

The London Pumpkin Patch in Parsons Green, West London, is the perfect family activity for autumn. Head to Trick or Treat Lane, an interactive area of the patch with characters, fake doors for little ones to knock on and ghoulish story telling. Guests can then head over to the patch where more interactive characters await to help you pick your perfect pumpkin. For those looking for additional Halloween experiences, visitors can jump on The Ghost Bus Tours, visiting The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Downing Street, and more, to learn about the haunted history of London’s iconic attractions.

Where to stay

Located in the district of Fulham and Chelsea and just fifteen minutes away from the patch is the Mercure and ibis London Earls Court. The hotel provides the perfect base for exploring some of the capital’s finest attractions, with West Brompton station just a short walk away providing access to the Natural History Museum, Kew Gardens or even Stamford Bridge. Guests can refuel at the property’s bespoke restaurant and refined bar, Barnaby’s, where British dishes are made with a twist, like Thai Fish pie, or a Mexican Scotch Egg. For those sci-fi fans, Doctor Who themed rooms are available in the Mercure alongside minimally designed rooms with generous amenities in the ibis. Prices start from £149 per night for a Classic Double Room. For more information, visit: https://all.accor.com/hotel/C0V5/index.en.shtml

