The UK's best outdoor hidden gems are revealed

Shanklin Chine, a 10,000-year-old gorge on the Isle of Wight, has been crowned the best outdoor hidden gem in the UK.

That's according to a new study from premium pizza oven brand, Gozney, which has been released to celebrate the launch of Tread: the world’s most portable pizza oven. The study analysed 37 popular UK hidden gem locations, then ranked them based on metrics such as the number of positive visitor reviews, the number of walking trails, the average temperature and the number of campsites nearby.

Taking the number one spot is Shanklin Chine, based in the Isle of Wight. With 1,001 positive reviews, it stands as the highest-rated by visitors for its aesthetic beauty and the surrounding scenic walking trails. The area experiences mild temperatures (11.6°C on average, going up to a balmy 20°C average during the summer months) with just 8.1 rainy days per month, and 18 nearby campsites and trails, including a scenic route from Shanklin Old Village to the beach.

The runner-up is Brownsea Island, tucked within Poole Harbour. Brownsea Island offers an unspoiled escape with sandy shores, lagoons, and woodland. A short 20-minute ferry ride from the mainland, it boasts no traffic or light pollution, making it an ideal retreat. The historic island campsite requires advance booking but offers the perfect opportunity to sleep under the stars. With an average temperature of 11.4°C, peaking at 21°C in the springtime and 26°C in summer, and 682 glowing reviews, Brownsea Island ranks as the second-best hidden outdoor gem.

Taking third place is Hengistbury Head Beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, with 667 positive visitor reviews and an average temperature of 11.4°C. Despite it having a smaller collection of walking trails (12 in total), the Hengistbury Head offers a 3.7-mile amble over the headland and down to the beach of Mudeford sandbank – which is just a 20-minute drive away from Bournemouth, making it a perfect day out for locals.

Claiming fourth spot, the study moves over to the Midlands with the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire taking fourth place. Over 15,00km winds through its rolling hills, which form a natural divide between Herefordshire and Worcestershire and offers stunning views to its visitors. With such a vast area to explore, it’s easy to find a quiet spot away from the crowds and enjoy a moment of calm and serenity. With 17 campsites nearby to choose from, there's no shortage of places to stay, plus, it boasts an impressively low average of just 8.2 rainy days per month. The Malvern Hills also stand out for having the third-highest number of positive reviews at an incredible 486,000.

Rounding off the top five on the list is Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall. It has 6.3 average hours of sunshine per day which is one of the sunniest spots on the list. Plus, the highest average temperature of 11.8°C, reaching highs of 18°C in springtime and 24°C in the summer. This hidden gem also boasts the ability to bring your own BBQ or pizza oven and cook al fresco, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy scenic views that overlook the ocean whilst cooking outdoors.

Tom Gozney at Gozney said: “Whether you're hosting a sunset pizza party cliffside or grilling fresh seafood on a secluded stretch of sand, a portable pizza oven can transform any remote, ‘off the beaten path’ spot into a gourmet kitchen - ensuring every outdoor meal is as epic as the landscape around you. With one in ten Brits choosing pizza as their favourite dish to cook outdoors**, a portable pizza oven – like our Gozney Tread – is a must-have piece of kit for aspiring al fresco adventurers offering you the opportunity to cook not only restaurant worthy pizza but also so much more. Tread is hyper-portable, ultra-rugged and designed for adventure, taking high temperature cooking to new heights alongside its robust accessory system and giving you the opportunity to enjoy unforgettable culinary adventures in places never thought possible.”

The UK's Best Outdoor Hidden Gems

For Brits seeking out staycation spots to visit to enjoy the UK’s best undiscovered locations, it’s worth taking a trip down to the coastal and countryside area as Dorset is revealed as the top spot for hidden gems.

For city escapes, the research reveals London’s green spaces like Clissold Park and Bedfords Park in Romford are urban retreats which are populated with plenty of trails – giving busy Londoners the opportunity to take a step back from the hustle and bustle and bask in nature. City dwellers can also travel a small distance to enjoy the fresh air and scenic views – with Leeds being close to Bempton Cliffs and Danes Dyke, just 1.5 hours away, and Mancunians can visit Pendle Hill, one hour away by car, for nature and tranquillity.

For the full report on the best outdoor hidden gems in the UK and range of recipes to cook outdoors at these secret spots, visit here: https://www.gozney.com/blogs/recipes/the-best-outdoor-hidden-gems-in-the-uk