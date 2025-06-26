The UK’s Best Road Trips for Electric Vehicles – and why one route scores nearly full marks for EV convenience

Electric car driving by the beach.

According to SMMT data, 177,487 electric vehicles have already been registered so far this year, with battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models now accounting for 31% of all new car registrations – a clear sign that EVs are no longer niche.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, more Brits than ever are hitting the road in electric vehicles – but not all road trips are created equal. A new index reveals the best UK scenic routes for EV drivers based on public charger availability, Trip Advisor reviews, and value-for-money accommodation.

Top 5 Most EV-Friendly Road Trips in the UK

1. South West 660 (32.45/50)

With a total score of 32.45/50 this 660-mile road trip through South West England, hugs the dramatic coastline of Devon and Cornwall, taking in clifftop views, hidden coves, sandy beaches, and rolling countryside. Scoring a perfect 30/30 on charger availability, thanks to its 317 public EV chargers along the route, you’ll never be far from your next top-up – giving peace of mind to new and seasoned EV drivers alike.

While it has fewer Trip Advisor reviews than some longer-established routes (662), you won’t be short of things to do with the Eden Project and Crealy Theme Park dotting this family-friendly journey beautifully. You can even ditch the car for a day to visit Tintagel Castle, rumoured to be King Arthur’s birthplace, or the cobbled streets of Clovelly, a car-free village frozen in time.

2. Wales Coast Path (23.94/50)

At 870 miles, this is the UK’s longest route, and with 5,289 five-star reviews, it offers an unforgettable experience. Stop by Portmeirion, Wales’ Italian-style fantasy village which looks like it was lifted from the Amalfi Coast, or for a more historical visit Castell Conwy is one of Europe’s most well-preserved medieval fortresses. Walk along the ancient town walls for panoramic coastal views and a dose of real-life Game of Thrones atmosphere.

With 479 budget accommodation options, the Wales Coast Path is a family road trip that won’t break the bank, and it’s 112 chargers along the route, make it increasingly accessible for EV drivers — just map your charge points in advance.

3. North Yorkshire Moors Linear (12.94/50)

This 181-mile Yorkshire route might be shorter than others in the index, but it packs a punch for sightseers, boasting a staggering 21,665 five-star Trip Advisor reviews—more than any other route in the index, making it an unmissable option. Much of this glowing feedback centres around iconic landmarks like York Minster Cathedral, one of the largest and most magnificent Gothic cathedrals in Northern Europe, and the Shambles, a famously narrow medieval street lined with timber-framed buildings and quirky shops. It’s a dream for history buffs, photographers, and families alike.

However, with 18 EV chargers along the route, it’s best to plan your charging stops carefully in advance so as not to be caught short when experiencing everything Yorkshire has to offer.

4. North Coast 500 (11.87/50)

516 miles | 2,255 5-star reviews | 65 charging points

5. Jurassic Coast (10.78/50)

95 miles | 3,842 5-star reviews | 73 charging points

Louis Rix, Co-Founder & COO at Car Finance 247 added, “As a company committed to helping people get on the road with confidence, we know that value matters, not just when choosing a car, but also when planning where it takes you.

This research shows that whether you're heading out for a short weekend drive or a longer escape, there are incredible UK road trips to suit every budget and lifestyle.”