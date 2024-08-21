The UK’s most in-demand overseas cities to travel to
The study by Dubai Tours & Tickets analysed Google search data for 140 cities over the past 12 months to find which ones were the most in-demand overseas destinations from the UK, using seven popular search terms, including “vacations,” “flights,” and “trips.”
It found that the Italian capital of Rome is the most in-demand city to travel to for the UK. Each month, there are 50,570 searches in the UK for trips to the city. Specifically, “Flights Rome” was the top searched term, making up 32,883 searches.
Lisbon comes second on the list, with an average of 30,504 monthly searches for trips to the Portuguese capital. Searches for “Flights Lisbon” comprised 24,983 of these average monthly searches.
The German capital of Berlin follows closely in third place, with an average of 29,848 monthly searches. “Flights Berlin” made up 25,158 of these monthly searches on average.
In fourth place is another Italian city, Milan, which has seen an average of 29,424 monthly searches. The search term “Flights Milan” made up most of these searches, with 22,350 on average each month.
Rounding out the top five is “The Floating City” of Venice, with the city seeing an average of 28,448 searches a month to travel to. “Flights Venice” made up 13,025 of these monthly searches.
Dubai ranked at number 31 of the cities studied based on popularity, with an average of 8,958 searches a month.
The UK’s top ten most in-demand cities to travel to
Rank; City; Average Monthly Searches
1 Rome; 50,570
2 Lisbon 30,504
3 Berlin 29,848
4 Milan 29,424
5 Venice 28,448
6 Paris 28,178
7 Rhodes 25,841
8 Athens 23,692
9 Nice 19,887
10 Florence 19,416
Commenting on the findings, Magdalena Petrusic from Dubai Tours & Tickets said: “It’s interesting to note how all of these destinations are located in Europe, and how it shows they are happy with not leaving the continent. The power of social media has likely exposed Brits to some destinations they would never have thought of, which don’t necessarily break the bank. With four Italian cities appearing in the top ten, it's clear this is a popular country for breaks away. What is potentially a surprise is that Cape Verde tops the list of cities Brits want to travel to, with over 93,000 searches a month, but none of its cities feature.”
