The UK’s most ‘photogenic’ landmarks revealed in new study
The UK is home to many iconic landmarks that pay homage to its rich history. But when it comes to the nation’s most papped locations, what are they?
With this in mind, Jessops have compiled a list of the UK’s most renowned landmarks and ranked the top 10 most photogenic ones based on Instagram hashtag data for each specific location.
The full story can be found here: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/the-uks-most-photogenic-landmarks
The most photogenic UK landmarks were revealed as:
London Eye, London, England - 3,481,534 hashtags
Big Ben, London, England - 3,471,953 hashtags
Tower Bridge, London, England - 2,835,486 hashtags
Buckingham Palace, London, England - 1,500,000 hashtags
Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England - 915,329 hashtags
Natural History Museum, London, England - 778,804 hashtags
Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland - 720,198 hashtags
Tower of London, London, England - 688,542 hashtags
St Paul's Cathedral, London, England - 553,128 hashtags
Snowdon, Gwynedd, Wales - 532,813 hashtags
Offering stunning views against the backdrop of London's iconic skyline, it's no wonder the iconic London Eye is the most photographed location in the UK. Whether framed against the vibrant colours of a sunset or illuminated by the city's twinkling lights at night, the London Eye provides endless opportunities for photography.
Venturing out of the capital, the famous Stonehenge is fifth in the most photographed locations. Boasting 915,000 hashtags, visiting this structure is on many people’s bucket lists, and for good reason.
The Scottish gem that is Edinburgh Castle is also on the list at seventh place with 720,000 hashtags. Perched on Castle Rock, this landmark offers breathtaking views across the city.
Finally in tenth place and attracting 530,000 hashtags is Snowdon - the tallest mountain in Wales and England. With hiking trails for all skill levels, It's a haven for landscape photographers, offering stunning views of the Snowdonia mountain range from its summit. The ever-changing weather adds drama to shots, with fog, sunsets, and clear skies.