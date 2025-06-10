The ultimate destination for dream weddings and cultural honeymoon experiences in Saint Lucia

Rock Pool, Cap Maison

With wedding season upon us, couples thinking about planning their perfect wedding or honeymoon should look no further than Cap Maison, a boutique Relais & Châteaux resort on the stunning island of Saint Luica, renowned as a top honeymoon destination.

Nestled atop a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea with its breathtaking views and the iconic Pitons, Cap Maison offers couples a romantic setting like no other. With its blend of luxury, romance, and authentic cultural experiences, Cap Maison stands out as the premier destination for couples seeking a memorable celebration of love.

Couples can exchange vows on the resort's private beach, Smuggler’s Cove, or opt for the unique Rock Maison, a wooden deck accessed by some steps over the rocks with a unique zipline that delivers champagne to guests from the bar above. Whilst The Cliff at Cap restaurant offers the opportunity to exchange vows against a spectacular sunset. The resort's intimate atmosphere ensures a personalised and unforgettable experience for every couple.

General Manager, Ross Stevenson said:"At Cap Maison, we pride ourselves on creating not just events, but lifelong memories. Whether it's a cliffside ceremony, a beachside reception, or a honeymoon filled with romantic moments, we’re here to bring each couple’s dream to life in a stunning and meaningful way."

Cap Maison

Each wedding at Cap Maison is tailored to the couple's vision, supported by a dedicated wedding coordinator and a team that ensures every detail is flawless—from floral arrangements and photography to music and menus crafted by award-winning chefs.

After saying “I do,” newlyweds can unwind in one of Cap Maison’s luxurious villas or suites, many with private pools, rooftop terraces, and ocean views. Honeymooners enjoy exclusive amenities such as:

Champagne on arrival

Sunset dinners for two

Private beach picnics

Spa treatments overlooking the sea

Understanding the growing trend of couples seeking cultural and immersive experiences, Cap Maison offers honeymooners a range of adventure excursions including sailing, snorkeling, zip lining through the rainforest, sulphur mud baths and island tours.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa

Renowned for it’s fine dining and culinary expertise, the hotel also offers couples the chance to embark on a private cooking class with the resort's chef, exploring local markets and learning to prepare traditional Saint Lucian dishes. Additionally, the resort's wine cellar offers tastings of over 1,000 bottles from around the world, complemented by artisanal cheeses and charcuterie – all under the guidance of its resident expert sommelier.

Beyond its stunning accommodations and dining options, couples can enjoy unique romantic experiences available to book through the hotel’s concierge desk. From private sunset cruises or horse-riding along a beach - every moment at Cap Maison is designed to celebrate love and create lasting memories.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.capmaison.com