The ultimate last-minute couple’s getaway at Heritage Le Telfair, Mauritius

The countdown to the school summer holidays is on, making it the perfect time for a last-minute couple’s getaway before the chaos begins.

Located in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort’s NEW exclusive Adults-Only wing has been designed for the ultimate escape. With availability remaining in May and June, this is a fantastic opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a truly serene beach holiday, where relaxation is a given. Temperatures average between 21- 26 degrees during this time of the year, making it a really pleasant time to visit the island and enjoy the outdoors, with less humidity than during the UK winter months.

This new intimate sanctuary within the 5-star resort, a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, offers a tranquil ambiance, high-end services, and convenient amenities. Ideal for couples on a serene getaway, this area enhances Heritage Le Telfair’s overall offerings with a more luxurious and bespoke experience. The wing features a collection of suites elegantly appointed and located in a U-shape around a heated pool, creating a more secluded and intimate experience with ocean views. A dedicated butler service around the pool, refreshing cocktails and snacking options at the Tiki Bar, special in-room treats, and a dedicated Resident Host are among the highlights of this new Adults-Only experience.

With its minimalist style and elegant all-white architecture, Heritage Le Telfair welcomes guests in the most enchanting surroundings. The resort offers gastronomic encounters, luxury wellness experiences, and exclusive access to Le Château Golf Course, the best golf course in the Indian Ocean, as well as La Réserve Golf Links, the first and only contemporary links course in the Indian Ocean.

Southern Mauritius is where untouched nature meets refined indulgence, inviting travellers to explore lush reserves, discover vibrant culture and unwind in luxurious surroundings. The south presents an unparalleled travel experience, with nearby attractions including Bel Ombre Nature Reserve, Seven Coloured Earth Geopark and Chamarel Waterfall.

Rates start from £177 per night for a Deluxe Seaview Suite in the Adults-only wing for 2 adults including breakfast in June 2025.

For further information and to book visit: heritageresorts.mu/hotels-mauritius/le-telfair