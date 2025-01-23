The ultimate ski residences to book this season

Chalets at Hotel Le Coucou

There's still time to book a getaway to the slopes this winter season, with an array of stunning ski residences available to book.

Chalet Residence at Severin*s - The Alpine Retreat

Severin*s – The Alpine Retreat’s uber luxe Chalet Residence houses its own kitchen and room service as well as a grand piano and al fresco hot-tub, with over 400 square metres of luxurious living space over two storeys. Complete with its very own entrance and lift, the Residence offers privacy and space for communal fun with a generous lounge and open fire. The Chalet Residence can accommodate up to eight people with four separate bedrooms including the master bedroom, with a spacious en-suite bathroom. Each room offers comfortable box-spring beds by Wittmann, state-of-the-art technology and sound systems - making it the perfect place to escape the world.

Nightly rates from EUR 3,990.

BergLoft and BergSuites at WIESERGUT

Premium Résidence Arc 1950 Le Village, Les Arcs 1950

Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence Arc 1950 Le Village offers a unique chalet-style accommodation in the heart of the French Alps. The resort, part of the vast Paradiski region with Mont Blanc in the background features luxurious apartments with modern amenities and direct ski-in/ski-out access. Designed as a charming, pedestrian-only alpine village, it includes heated outdoor pools, one indoor pool, a wellness spa with another indoor pool, and on-site restaurants. Perfect for families and groups, it blends traditional Savoyard architecture with contemporary comforts, making it ideal for both winter sports enthusiasts and those seeking a relaxing mountain retreat. Nearest train station is Bourg-Saint-Maurice SNCF train station directly by Eurostar.

Weekly rates in December 2024 start from €1,506. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.

Vibrant Alpine Retreat at Résidence premium L’Amara, Avoriaz

Pierre & Vacances' Résidence premium L'Amara in Avoriaz offers high-end chalet accommodations with direct access to the slopes of the Portes du Soleil ski area. Set in a stunning alpine setting, the residence combines traditional wood and stone architecture with luxurious, modern interiors. Avoriaz is the perfect destination for both outdoor adventurers and those in search of relaxation and rejuvenation. Breathe in the fresh mountain air and take advantage of on-site amenities, including a spa, indoor pool, and tranquil relaxation areas. Résidence premium L’Amara offers an exceptional location, allowing guests to experience the lively atmosphere of Avoriaz while providing a peaceful retreat for unwinding in comfort.

Weekly rates in January 2025 start from €3,011. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.

Silverstone by Alpine Collection, an Exclusive Prestige Chalet on the Santons Slope

Silverstone by Alpine Collection is an exciting addition to the group’s accommodation range, located just minutes from the village centre. The ski-in ski-out opulent chalet offers two deluxe suites, and four opulent penthouses hosting groups of between eight to seventeen. Complete with private pools, hot-tubs, cinema rooms and massage booths, this high-end property provides groups with a charming setting, boasting striking views across the snow-capped mountains. Each apartment offers bespoke furnishings, mixing traditional Alpine design with high-end modern features for a truly luxurious experience. Those staying at Silverstone also have access to ski lockers, a private garage and a private butler, to cater to every need.

Pierre & Vacances Résidence premium L’Amara

Silverstone by Alpine Collection start from €26,820 a week for 8 people with a private pool, on a half-board basis.

Le Coucou Offers Ultimate Luxury & Exclusivity With Two Private Chalets

Maisons Pariente’s Hotel Le Coucou has been designed in its entirety by renowned interior architect Pierre Yovanovitch and boasts two private chalets each kitted out with a pool, steam room, sauna, treatment room, games room, ski room and fully fitted kitchen. With direct ski in/ski out access, Hotel Le Coucou’s Chalet Eglantine and Chalet Eleonore offer the perfect post lockdown private getaway, for family and friends this winter season. Not only does Hotel Le Coucou’s chalets provide exclusivity and privacy, but also grants guests direct access to the ski slopes, the epitome of luxury when it comes to a ski holiday. With unbeatable views of the valley from the large balcony, exclusive décor by Pierre Yovanovitch and access to all hotel facilities; this is the ultimate ski holiday for those in need of a little indulgence right now. Le Coucou offers an ultra-luxe ski experience with unparalleled service with staff helping guests out of their boots after a long day of skiing - what more could you want!

Nightly rates at Hotel Le Coucou’s Chalet Eglantine and Chalet Eleonore start from 6,500 Euros on a half board basis. For reservations and information email [email protected]

WIESERGUT, Austria opens BergLoft and BergSuites

WIESERGUT is a design hotel in the pretty village of Hinterglemm in Austria. With 24 suites, it’s a luxurious mountain escape: where guests can connect to nature, and enjoy ski-in & ski-out convenience during winter with direct access to the slopes. On 6 December 2024, the resort introduced two exceptional new retreats - the BergLoft and BergSuite - each offering the comfort of a luxury hotel with the freedom of a private lodge. The BergLoft features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it ideal for larger groups, while the BergSuite offers a secluded winter getaway for couples or small families.

Nightly rates from €1,890 BB for 2 people in the BergSuite

Nightly rates from €3,990 BB for 4 people in the BergLoft