The ultimate travel hack for 2025: The eSIM
Enter the eSIM — a virtual SIM card that can be downloaded directly to your phone before you fly. No physical card, no shop visits, no surprise bills. Here’s why it’s the smart travel hack everyone should be using this summer:
Quick: Activate in under five minutes — 78% faster than hunting down a physical SIM abroad
Cheap: Save up to 85% on roaming costs vs UK networks
Global: Access mobile data in 200+ destinations
Plastic free: Ditch the plastic – Holafly alone has saved 9 million SIMs and 1,147 tonnes of CO₂ since switching to digital
Effortless: Use your usual number for WhatsApp, GPS, video calls and streaming – no service interruption
Real Savings in Real Situations: According to a Holafly study, companies that use eSIM solutions can save up to 85% on international roaming charges. Juniper Research estimated in 2024 that eSIM users pay an average of £3.65 per GB (converted from $5 USD), significantly less than the average roaming cost of £6.21 per GB (converted from $8.57 USD) – a potential saving of around 44%.
If the average Brit wanted to stream about 2GB of data per day (enough for roughly 2-3 episodes on Netflix or several video calls), over a 5-day European trip, they could save around £60.78 (79.4%) by choosing Holafly over traditional roaming. For heavier data users consuming 6GB daily, savings could soar to £213.78 (93.2%).
Why it’s a key topic now?
July & August = Peak travel months, when data use spikes
Surge in demand: eSIM travel usage forecast to rise by over 400% globally by 2029
Hidden cost of ‘free’ Wi-Fi: It’s slow, insecure and often frustrating — especially for families and remote workers