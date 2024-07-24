The ultimate UK treehouse getaway: Wild Escapes with whisky and wine tasting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Overlooking award-winning Hampshire vineyards, Wild Escapes four stunning treehouses are the perfect destination for luxury staycations.Now discerning guests can experience the ultimate connoisseurs’ UK getaway with exclusive wine tastings at Black Chalk Wine and whisky tastings at The Little Whisky Shop.

Indulge your senses amid the tranquil natural beauty of the Hampshire countryside at the stunning Fullerton Farm in your very own bespoke treehouse bolt hole.

Each of the treehouses has been individually designed and built using local materials and cutting-edge techniques to minimise its impact on the surrounding land.

Much of the farm’s 1,000 acres are used to encourage rewilding and biodiversity and it is part of several stewardship schemes. There’s abundant birdlife, a deer herd that might go wandering by and, if you’re quiet, you’ll almost certainly see and hear the resident badgers, who just happen to love grapes.

Wild Escapes view over vineyards

And what better way to celebrate the wonders of the Hampshire countryside than with some locally-produced wine?

Nestled in the heart of Hampshire, Black Chalk Wine stands as a beacon of excellence in English sparkling wines. This boutique winery prides itself on crafting exceptional wines that capture the essence of the region's terroir.

Embark on an exclusive private tour where you’ll wander through picturesque vineyards, guided by knowledgeable vintners who unveil the artistry behind each bottle. For the ultimate indulgence, opt for the Treehouse Tasting - an intimate experience high above the vineyards, where you can savour award-winning wines paired with stunning views.

For whisky enthusiasts, The Little Whisky Shop in Hampshire offers an unparalleled tasting experience. Renowned for its extensive collection of premium whiskies from around the world, this shop is a haven for those keen to expand their whisky knowledge and palate.

Damselfly Treehouse

Immerse yourself in the rich flavours and aromas of hand-selected whiskies with their Scottish Regions Whisky Private Tasting. Guided by expert connoisseurs, this intimate experience delves into the nuances of whisky production and tasting, promising an unforgettable journey for your senses.

Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat, a weekend getaway with friends, or a solo adventure, experience the best of British hospitality, wine, and whisky in one seamless package.