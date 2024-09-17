The ultimate wellness break - just an hour outside of London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warner Hotels, the UK’s leading provider of adult short break experiences, has announced the ultimate reset we’re all looking for, as summer comes to an end and autumn rolls around – and it’s just outside of London, with stunning views of the River Thames.

Situated just a stone’s throw away from the historic town of Windsor, The Runnymede on Thames hotel has announced its new revitalising wellness and spa breaks, providing the perfect solution to restore your inner wellbeing whilst enjoying all the delights of a staycation.

Guests can indulge in a variety of deluxe spa treatments at the hotel’s award-winning spa and leisure facilities, including refreshing facials, massages and manicures – and make full use of the sauna, steam room and infra-red cabin. An outdoor and indoor pool provide the perfect places to enjoy some gentle exercise in beautiful surroundings.

Coupled with Temple Spa wellness workshops and expert-led skincare experiences, the spa breaks promise full mind, body and soul rejuvenation – complete with a range of exercise classes also available onsite.

An indoor pool provides the perfect place to enjoy some gentle exercise in beautiful surroundings

For those looking to exert some newfound energy after a day of restoration, the hotel chain is also renowned for its plethora of outdoor activities from archery to laser clay pigeon shooting, with The Runnymede also offering guests the chance to set sail along the Thames with gentle riverboats.

Included in the break is breakfast and three course dining in the hotel’s brand-new restaurants, as well as exciting live entertainment in the bars and lounges, which have been refurbished ahead of the hotel’s opening in the autumn.

Caroline Cromar, Chief Operating Officer at Warner Hotels, said: “The busyness and excitement of the summer months can leave many of us feeling like we need a hard reset before the new season begins – and what better way to roll into autumn than feeling renewed and refreshed at a spa getaway.

“Our wellness and spa breaks offer the perfect mix of relaxation and rejuvenation – not forgetting some fun and excitement – to provide our guests with the ultimate self-care staycation.

“We’ve invested a lot to make sure our spa facilities – and the whole hotel in fact- provide a unique and beautiful place for guests to experience the joy of relaxing, whatever that looks like to them.”

The Runnymede on Thames offers a host of rooms to cater for all requirements. Prices start from £389pp for three nights, which includes breakfast and three-course dinners, live music, spa access and activities.

Bookings are now open - for more information, visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/the-runnymede-on-thames