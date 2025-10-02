The underrated Spanish city that’s a digital nomad’s paradise – with incredible WiFi and affordable beach stays

Work from abroad in sunny Valencia.

42% of employees want to work remotely abroad, but few use the perk. Valencia is the sunny Spanish city quietly becoming a remote work hotspot.

As temperatures drop and the UK slips into its seasonal slump, thousands of workers are dreaming of one last dose of sunshine. But what if you could swap your grey office for golden beaches, tapas, and Slack calls with a sea view, without using a single day of annual leave?

That’s the reality for remote workers tapping into a little-known HR perk: working abroad, fully approved by company policy. And according to travel experts at First Choice, Valencia is the under-the-radar Spanish city leading the charge

Research conducted by employee mobility platform Jobbatical*, showed 42% of employees want to use their company’s remote working policy to work from abroad. So why aren’t more of us cashing it in?

Valencia offers city with an incredible coastline.

With October creeping in (aka seasonal slump season), there’s still time to log on from somewhere sunnier. Enter Valencia.

It’s warmer than Barcelona and quieter than Lisbon. And whilst August temperatures reach the unbearable late 30’s, October sees a much more comfortable 24°C, ideal for exploring the city before or after work hours.

Valencia isn’t just pretty, it’s practical. The city boasts 200 Mbps fibre internet, fast 5G coverage, and a growing network of coworking spaces that make remote working a breeze:

Llum Coworking offers full-day passes for €22 + VAT, with ultrafast 1Gb fibre and unlimited coffee from 8:30am to 8:30pm.

Flying Bean Coffee gives you a desk for around €14 + VAT, with your first brew included.

For something more social, Miksi blends coworking with café culture and community vibes.

Valencia - the ideal remote working city.

Even beachside hotspots have reliable signal, so you can take your Teams calls with a sea breeze and a café con leche in hand.

A typical workday in Valencia might start with sunrise yoga in the park or exploring secret markets on a guided morning food tour before your 10am check-in. No time for a guided tour? First Choice has an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot that turns exploring Valencia into an adventure that suits your schedule with witty insights and directions delivered right to your phone.

After work, forget aimless doomscrolling. Sip wine and meet new people at an event like First Round, or dive into the immersive Jury Experience, an escape-room-meets-social-experiment that puts you in the middle of a criminal trial. For a full reset, an Albufera Natural Park Sunset Boat Tour allows you to unwind and watch as the sun sets.

This isn’t about bunking off work, it’s about boosting creativity, wellbeing and productivity. Even short-term escapes can have a big impact on mental health and motivation.

So, if the idea of answering emails from a sun-drenched coworking space with a café cortado in hand sounds like a better use of your October, it might be time to check your HR policy, then book your stay Valencia or another sunny European city that tickles your fancy...