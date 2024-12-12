The US States eager to embrace their Italian heritage this Christmas

Monte Lussari, Tarvisio, Italy

Italy remains a cherished destination for many Americans during the winter season, especially for those with Italian heritage seeking to reconnect with family roots and celebrate Christmas amidst Italy’s rich cultural backdrop.

States with strong Italian-American communities exhibit a heightened interest in visiting Italy’s historic landmarks, attending family gatherings, and experiencing traditional winter festivities. This study identifies the top US states most eager to journey to Italy in 2025, driven by heritage ties and the desire to enjoy the festive winter season in the heart of Italy.

A new study by travel experts Rome Colosseum Tickets & Tours has uncovered the US states most interested in visiting Italy. By analyzing a range of keywords and phrases related to visiting Italy, they were able to calculate the most searched terms in each state per 100,000 residents, and determine which states have the most interest in traveling to Italy. New York is the state where people are most interested in visiting Italy, with 582 average monthly searches related to visiting Italy per 100,000 residents.

It’s no surprise that New York leads, given its large Italian-American population and vibrant cultural connections to Italy. This is especially true in cities like New York City, where there has been a strong influence of Italian culture for many years in sectors such as food, entertainment, and fashion. “Lake Como” was the most searched-for Italy-related term in New York with a total of 1,539 average monthly searches, likely linked to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s summer vacation to the idyllic destination. “Lake Como” was also the most searched-for Italian location across all states, with a total of 14,862 average monthly searches.

New Jersey places second, with 465 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. New Jersey's vibrant Italian-American community, coupled with its proximity to New York City, fuels a strong interest in travel to Italy. Many residents, driven by family ties, may be looking to explore their heritage and visit the proverbial ‘motherland.’ “Trevi Fountain” was one of the most searched-for terms by residents of New Jersey, with a total of 666 average monthly searches. “Trevi Fountain” was also the second most searched-for Italian location across all states, with a total of 12,336 average monthly searches. Massachusetts ranks third, with 438 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Massachusetts has a rich history of Italian immigration, particularly in cities like Boston. The state’s residents often seek out Italy’s cultural heritage and its famed cuisine, making the country one of the most popular destinations for MA citizens. “Rome” was the most searched-for region by residents of Massachusetts, with a total of 8,300 average monthly searches related to the Italian capital. “Rome” was also the most searched-for region across all US states with 234,621 average monthly searches in total. Interestingly, nationwide searches for “Rome” even outperformed “Italy” by a staggering 76%, which was the second most searched-for regional keyword across all US states. Rhode Island follows closely in fourth, with 437 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Rhode Island is another state with a strong Italian-American heritage, especially in cities like Providence. Rhode Island’s strong ties to Italy and European culture in general are likely the driving force behind its resident’s heightened interest in visiting Italy. “Colosseum” was one of the most popular searches by people in Rhode Island, with a total of 56 average monthly searches.

Ranking fifth is Connecticut, with 409 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Aside from its strong Italian heritage, particularly in cities like New Haven, Connecticut has strong focus on arts and education. Residents are often drawn to Italy’s historical landmarks, world-renowned art museums, and classical architecture, making it a favored destination for both leisure and intellectual pursuits. “Hotels in Rome” was the most searched-for ‘keyphrase’ by citizens of Connecticut, with a total of 1,335 average monthly searches.

“Hotels in Rome” was also the most searched-for ‘keyphrase’ across all US States, with 115,861 average monthly searches, outperforming the term "flights to Italy” by 87%. Vermont and California placed sixth and seventh in the rankings, with 360 and 252 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents, respectively.

Florida, which placed eighth in the rankings, with 352 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Best time to visit Italy” was searched-for 857 times per month on average in FA.

Virginia placed ninth in the rankings, with 345 average monthly searches per 100,000 citizens, and rounding out the top ten is Colorado with 329 monthly searches on average.

Magdalena Petrusic, Travel Expert at Rome Colosseum Tickets & Tours commented on the study: “The study shows that cultural ties, particularly in states with large Italian-American populations like New York and New Jersey, drive strong interest in visiting Italy during the winter holidays.

"The allure of Italy's festive winter landscapes, such as the snowy Alps and charming holiday markets, combined with the desire to reconnect with family roots, significantly boosts travel interest.

"It's also interesting to note that popular Italian destinations like Lake Como and Rome capture attention nationwide, especially as they transform into winter wonderlands. This indicates that while heritage is a key factor, the magical winter ambiance of Italy's iconic landmarks and seasonal celebrations has a broad appeal that transcends cultural background, drawing in travelers from across the US every year."

