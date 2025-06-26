The US states where workers need the most hours to pay for hospital care

A US medical clinic.

New research has revealed the states where workers need the most hours to pay for hospital care, with New Mexico coming out on top.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mexico residents need to work 117.2 hours to pay for a single day of hospital care.

Idaho and Utah come second and third, requiring 116 hours and 114.6 hours, respectively, to cover one day of hospital care.

Mississippi residents need only 37 hours of work to pay for a day in the hospital, the lowest number nationwide.

The study by Shane Smith Law compared the average daily cost of hospital expenses against the average hourly pay by state, to see how long workers earning the average amount would need to work to pay for one day of hospital care.

States where employees must work the most number of hours to afford hospital care

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

Rank State Average Hourly Earnings Hospital Expenses Per Day Hours Needed to Pay % of Annual Income 1 New Mexico $29.13 $3,414 117.2 7.8% 2 Idaho $34.05 $3,949 116.0 8.9% 3 Utah $34.87 $3,996 114.6 8.5% 4 Oregon $36.68 $4,178 113.9 8.4% 5 California $40.69 $4,471 109.9 8.3%

New Mexico topped the list as the state where residents must work the longest to afford hospital care. Average earnings sit at $29.13 per hour, meaning you need to work an overwhelming 117.2 hours, which is almost three standard work weeks, to cover the cost of a single day in the hospital, which is $3,414.

Idaho ranked second, with residents needing to work 116 hours to afford one day of hospital care. The state's data shows average hourly earnings of $34.05 and hospital costs of $3,949 per day.

Taking third place on the list is Utah, where you need 114.6 hours of labor to pay for a day in the hospital. Utah residents earn an average of $34.87 per hour, while hospital costs sit at $3,996 per day, accounting for 8.5% of the average annual income.

Oregon comes fourth, requiring 113.9 hours of work to cover a day in the hospital. Oregon workers earn $36.68 per hour on average, with daily hospital costs of $4,178, representing 8.4% of their annual income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

California completes the top five, with workers in the state needing 109.9 hours of work to pay for one day of hospital care. Despite having higher average earnings of $40.69 per hour, California's hospital costs are also higher at $4,471 per day.

States where employees must work the least number of hours to afford hospital care

Rank State Average Hourly Earnings Hospital Expenses Per Day Hours Needed to Pay % of Annual Income 1 Mississippi $27.88 $1,032 37.0 2.8% 2 South Dakota $31.20 $1,747 56.0 4.0% 3 Wyoming $32.17 $1,911 59.4 4.0% 4 Alabama $31.08 $1,939 62.4 4.7% 5 Iowa $30.75 $1,979 64.4 4.3%

At the other end of the scale, Mississippi stands out as the most affordable state for hospital care relative to wages. Mississippi residents need to work just 37 hours, which is less than one standard work week, to pay for a day in the hospital, with costs at $1,032 per day and average hourly earnings at $27.88.

South Dakota ranks as the second most affordable state, with workers in the state needing 56 hours of work to pay for hospital care. With daily hospital costs of $1,747 and average hourly earnings of $31.20, hospital expenses also represent just 4% of the average annual income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyoming takes third, with the need to work 59.4 hours to cover hospital expenses. Wyoming residents earn $32.17 per hour on average and face daily hospital costs of $1,911, taking up 4% of their annual income.

Alabama ranks fourth, with workers needing 62.4 hours to pay for a day in the hospital. Alabama residents earn $31.08 per hour on average and face daily hospital costs of $1,939, taking up 4.7% of their annual income.

Iowa completes the top five states where hospital care is most affordable relative to wages. Iowa workers need 64.4 hours to pay for one day in the hospital, with costs at $1,979 per day and average hourly earnings at $30.75.

A spokesperson from Shane Smith Law commented on the findings, "One thing is clear immediately from this data, and it is the contrast in healthcare affordability across the US. There's a huge 80-hour difference between the top and bottom states, with Western states dominating for unaffordability, which is seen with the top five, with New Mexico being the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It highlights how even a small injury can bring a financial burden. States like South Dakota and Mississippi show that healthcare can be affordable, and other states sitting at the other end of the scale also highlight how imperative health insurance is, as you never know when it will be needed."

This information is provided by https://www.shanesmithlaw.com/