The Victoria Hotel in Sidmouth unveils new rejuvenating spa day packages

The Victoria Hotel in Sidmouth has unveiled its exclusive spa day packages at its newly opened Source Spa with state-of-the-art facilities. Designed to provide the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation, they are perfect for those seeking a luxurious escape by the sea.

The Source Spa at Sidmouth’s 4-star Victorian seaside landmark offers a sanctuary of calm where guests can enjoy a range of bespoke treatments including aromatherapy massage and a bespoke Source facial, using its own brand Source Spa products, along with the use of first-class facilities such as an aromatherapy sauna and a hydrotherapy spa bath. Whether it’s a full day of pampering or a peaceful afternoon escape, the new spa day packages are designed to refresh and revitalise.

For those looking to simply unwind, guests can enjoy a one-course lunch at Bertie’s Bar with full access to the spa from 10am until 4pm with the ‘Source Spa Day’ package. Available for £150 per person Monday to Friday and £175 per person Saturday and Sunday.

Victoria Hotel & Source Spa

Alternatively, guests can indulge in a delicious afternoon tea with the ‘Afternoon Spa Day’ package which includes a traditional Devon Cream Tea and a personalised 30-minute treatment from expert therapists. With access to the spa from 12pm until 6pm, this package costs £95 per person Monday to Friday or £115 Saturday and Sunday. For an additional £15, guests can upgrade to a full Afternoon Tea which includes a selection of finger sandwiches and three sweet pastries.

Jacquelyn Riddell, Source Spa Manager, comments “We are thrilled to announce the start of our Source Spa Days, allowing even more guests to enjoy our brand-new spa. These specially curated experiences are designed to offer our guests unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether you're seeking a serene escape or a revitalising retreat, our Source Spa Days promise to provide a sanctuary of tranquility and luxury. We can't wait to welcome guests to a day of indulgence and wellness in our brand new spa.".

With breathtaking views, award-winning dining, and the newly launched Source Spa, The Victoria Hotel is the quintessential destination which combines timeless elegance and modern luxury for a truly first class stay. The Victoria Hotel also offers exceptional dining experiences in its AA Rosette award-winning Jubilee Restaurant and contemporary dishes influenced by classic French cuisine in their White Room. All rooms at the hotel have their own ambience with many having beautiful sea views overlooking Lyme Bay. Rooms start at £269 (for two guests in a standard double) and can be booked via the hotel’s website. Guests can also enjoy complimentary chauffeur driven Rolls Royce trips into the town*.

To book the spa day packages, call 01395 512651 or visit the Victoria Hotel’s website at victoriahotel.co.uk.

*Chauffeur-driven trips are on hold throughout the winter season. Please get in touch to confirm the timings if needed.