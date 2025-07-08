These are Europe's best water parks: Make a splash with Jet2holidays for National Waterpark Day

Anda Barut Collection, Turkey

Marked on 28th July, National Waterpark Day offers the perfect excuse to celebrate the excitement of waterparks during the summer season. Offering attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for a more relaxed experience, these hand-picked hotels are guaranteed to entertain the whole family this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the kids soon due to break up for the summer holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator has a great choice of last-minute package holidays available to Antalya, Bodrum, Crete, Majorca and the Algarve which host their own waterpark facilities. From chilled-out lazy rivers to daring drops, this selection helps families to create fun memories with ease without even leaving the hotel.

When choosing Jet2holidays for a memorable getaway this summer, families can travel with ease thanks to all the usual advantages of an ATOL protected holiday, including a choice of accommodation with access to entertaining waterparks, VIP customer service and return transfers. In addition, award-winning flights with Jet2.com include a 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage, allowing you to pack all the necessities for a family holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whichever sun kissed destination families choose to escape to this summer to experience the best waterparks on offer, Jet2holidays’ hotel guide will help them find inspiration for a joyous Summer 25 getaway.

Stella Palace Aqua Park Resort, Crete

Whether you’re a thrill-seeking adult or have smaller swimmers in tow, Stella Palace Aqua Park Resort offers something for everyone. Go solo and whizz down the tunnel body slide, or why not go head-to-head on the multi-racer slides? Families can laugh their way down Turbolance on its eight-seater inflatable raft to experience its twists and turns. It’s fun and games all round as the little ones will be in their element over in Aqualand, which boasts tipping buckets, smaller slides and water cannons.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Crete, Heraklion Area, Analipsis, 5 star Stella Palace Aqua Park Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 13th August 2025.

Price: £2179 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Granada Luxury Belek, Antalya

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waterpark at Granada Luxury Belek looks like it’s stepped straight out of a storybook, with a fairytale castle at its centre and swirling slides surrounding it. Those who want to take it easy can drift along the lazy river, while little ones will love the splash park. After all that activity, follow the smells of the street food stalls and tuck into the delicious offerings. This splash-tastic park is certainly a dream come true!

Sample package:

Jet2holidays- Turkey, Antalya Area, Belek, 5 star Granada Luxury Belek, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Birmingham on 1st August 2025.

Price: £1229 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Anda Barut Collection, Bodrum

Thanks to its spiralling slides and child-friendly areas, Anda Barut Collection’s cool and colourful waterpark is bound to be a hit with the whole family. After taking on the ‘Looping Rocket’, slow down the pace and take your pick from the eight inviting pools on offer. Boasting a spectacular beachfront location on the Delice Peninsula and a range of fantastic facilities, this must-stay hotel has all holidaymakers covered.

Sample package:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays - Turkey, Bodrum Area, Didim, 5 star Anda Barut Collection, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from London Stansted on 25th July 2025.

Price: £1499 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Aquashow Park Hotel, Algarve

From wondrous waterslides to hair-raising rollercoasters, Aquashow Park Hotel’s waterpark and theme park is the ultimate family fun fest. Reptile-themed chutes, rainbow-coloured multi-racers and an exhilarating water coaster – this park has it all! All of this adventure is right on the hotel’s doorstep, meaning families can keep the children entertained for hours with ease.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays- Portugal, Algarve, Quarteira, 4 star Aquashow Park Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 29th September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £689 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Club Mac Alcudia Resort & Waterpark, Majorca

Get ready to add an extra dash of adventure to the family holiday at the Club Mac Alcudia Resort Waterpark, where slides come in every variety. With spiralling rides at one end and a wave pool at the other, there’s plenty of fun to occupy everyone throughout the whole holiday, including the young and the young-at-heart. Access to Alcudia’s fantastic Hidropark is unlimited throughout your stay, meaning the kids can scoot down the slides whenever they please!

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Majorca, Alcudia, 3 star Club Mac Alcudia Resort & Waterpark, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on 21st August 2025.

Price: £869 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note in-resort fees may apply to certain holidays, see https://www.jet2holidays.com/ for more details.

All deals supplied are the cheapest available rates for the holiday(s) or flight(s) specified and therefore availability may be limited at this price. Prices are correct as of 08/07/2025.