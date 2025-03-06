These are the best UK locations for astro tourism

User (UGC) Submitted

From admiring crystal-clear constellations to witnessing the mesmerising Northern Lights, astro-tourism is rapidly growing in popularity. In 2025, the trend is set to reach new heights, with a 53% increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third (28%) plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.

To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for their next cosmic adventure, Planet Cruise has conducted a study ranking the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

The research considers key factors such as latitude, average elevation, light pollution levels and the number of Instagram posts mentioning the Northern Lights. From Finland to Hawaii, these are the best locations for witnessing the wonders of the night sky.

Snowdonia is the best location in the UK for astro tourism

Snowdonia, Wales, tops the UK rankings as the best location for stargazing. With an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, it offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers. The vast national park provides numerous vantage points, ensuring an unforgettable stargazing experience.

Wasdale, home to England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, ranks second. With zero light pollution and an elevation of 351 metres, it provides pristine night skies perfect for observing celestial wonders. Whether from the valleys or the peaks, Wasdale offers unparalleled opportunities for stargazing enthusiasts.

Interlaken in Switzerland is the best location worldwide for astro tourism

Interlaken, Switzerland, claims the top spot thanks to its high elevation of 3,401 metres and low light pollution, making it an ideal location for stargazing. The Milky Way is often visible, and the area is popular for winter sports and outdoor activities, making it an adventure-lovers' paradise.

Reykjavík, Iceland, ranks second, offering some of the best opportunities to see the Northern Lights due to its high latitude. Despite some light pollution in the city, excursions to darker areas allow for spectacular Aurora Borealis sightings, with over 41,000 Instagram posts showcasing its magical displays.

