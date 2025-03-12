These are the best 'wild' camping locations in the UK: Best Almost Wild Camping Index

The South West takes top spot as the best place for ‘wild’ camping, with Crowan Beacon named the best in the country

Inaugural ‘Best Almost Wild Camping Index’ launched to help holidaymakers get closer to nature in 2025

Wales also home to multiple top locations, with pitches in Pembrokeshire ranking highly

Created by Camplify UK, one of the largest and most-trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally, the ranking celebrates top spots for road trippers seeking off-grid adventures. It considers each location’s proximity to beaches, national parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), top attractions, and other reasons to love Van Life.

With the index only including the most peaceful of spots within bookable areas of private land, holidaymakers can rest assured knowing they will be safe and secure as they connect with nature and sleep under the stars.

Beating strong competition from regions up and down the country, the South West has the most locations at the top of the leaderboard. With seven of off-grid almost wild camping spots featuring within the top 10, Crowan Beacon in Cornwall took the top spot, followed by Skerraton Farm in Devon, Challacombe Meadows in Devon, and Atlantic View in Cornwall in second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Despite its abundance of tranquil camping spots, the South West scored highly for its variety of beaches, National Parks and National Landscapes.

Also ranking within the top ten was Wiston Ponds in West Sussex, scoring highly for the number of National Trust properties nearby, and the Top Bobs and The Croft sites at Amroth Castle Farm in Pembrokeshire, recommended for those who love to beach hop.

Crowan Beacon, South West (Score: 477) Skerraton Farm, South West (Score: 449) Challacombe Meadows, Dartmoor, South West (Score: 352) Atlantic View, South West (Score: 284) White Sheet, South West (Score: 270) Wiston Ponds, South East (Score: 265) Saunton Vineyard, South West (Score: 250) Top Bobs, Amroth Castle Farm, Wales (Score: 233) The Croft, Amroth Castle Farm, Wales (Score: 229) End Field Farm, South West (Score: 207)

All corners of the country feature in the index: the South East scored six off-grid locations featuring in the top 20, with Wales and the North East with two spots each.

Ann Jarvis, Head of Community & Owners at Camplify UK, comments: “Taking to the open road and experiencing Van Life is an incredibly fulfilling experience, and there’s no better way to do it than finding a peaceful pitch that will help you truly connect with nature.

“With the exception of Scotland and parts of Dartmoor National Park, you need to plan ahead if you’d like to get off-grid in the UK – so we created this index to help adventure seekers find the best spots that offer a peaceful and quiet place to pitch that will fully immerse you in nature, located on bookable private land with welcoming hosts. With so many beautiful areas, fascinating attractions, and beaches around the South East, it’s no surprise that the area came out on top!”

To see the index in full, and book your next break behind the wheel, visit: https://www.camplify.co.uk/blog/best-wild-camping-uk

1st Place: Crowan Beacon – Burras, Cornwall

Home to friendly flocks of Herdwick and rare-breed North Ronaldsay sheep, this ancient and special place is located in the heart of Cornwall. The location of the pitch is adjacent to Crowan Beacon, which is known as a haven for wildlife, and a short drive from the National Trust’s Godolphin, Penrose and East Pool Mine. With 40 beaches within 20 miles of the site, guests are spoilt for choice on where to spend their days.

2nd Place: Skerraton Farm – Dean Prior, Devon

On the edge of Dartmoor, this site is perfect for people that love walking, cycling, and swimming. Facing south with breathtaking views, the location is peaceful and sheltered by a belt of trees. Just 10 miles away from the coast, surfers will be delighted by the breadth of surfing beaches within easy reach.

3rd Place: Challacombe Meadows, Dartmoor – Postbridge, Devon

Perched on the edge of a traditional wild flower hay meadow, Challacombe Meadow is located on a farm renowned for its birdlife and archaeology that dates back to the Bronze Age. From your van an abundance of walks and cycling paths await, and with minimal light pollution, guests can look forward to sleeping under the stars.

