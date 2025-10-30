These are the most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations

Social media has transformed how couples select honeymoon destinations. Many now choose locations based on their 'Instagram appeal' rather than traditional factors like distance or cost.

The study, conducted by luxury travel agents The Resorts Collection , sourced a seed list of 50 honeymoon destinations recommended by Tripadvisor and Condé Nast Traveller. For each destination, the number of Instagram hashtags was collected across three formats, for example, #honeymooninbali, #honeymoonbali, and #balihoneymoon, to identify the most Instagrammable location.

Top 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations

Rank Location Total posts 1 Bali 394,811 2 Maldives 153,821 3 Paris 21,411 4 Santorini 13,007 5 Maui 11,736 6 Rome 7,211 7 Mauritius 6,899 8 St. Lucia 6,732 9 Phuket 6,655 10 Aruba 5,717

The Indonesian paradise of Bali stands far above other destinations with 394,811 total hashtags. This is more than double the runner-up and a staggering 18 times higher than the destination in third place. The island's breathtaking beaches, lush rice terraces, and vibrant cultural scene make it a favorite for couples seeking picture-perfect moments to share online.

The Maldives secured second place with 153,821 total hashtags, known for its crystal-clear waters and luxurious overwater bungalows that create instantly recognizable backdrops for honeymoon photos. This collection of islands has established itself as the premier honeymoon destination in the Indian Ocean.

Paris, France, ranked third with 21,411 total hashtags, cementing the city's reputation as a romantic capital. The iconic Eiffel Tower, charming streets, and world-class restaurants continue to draw honeymooners looking for classic romance.

The Greek island of Santorini placed fourth with 13,007 tags, recognized for its stunning white and blue architecture against the backdrop of the Aegean Sea. The island's famous sunsets provide an irresistible setting for couples' photos.

Rounding out the top five is Maui, Hawaii with 11,736 hashtags. The American island paradise offers diverse landscapes from volcanic terrain to tropical beaches, making it the most popular honeymoon destination in Oceania.

The study reveals thatEuropean destinations claimed three spots in the top ten, with Rome (#6), Santorini (#4), and Paris (#3) representing the continent. Meanwhile, the Americas region secured two positions with St. Lucia (#8) and Aruba (#10).

Mauritius emerged as Africa's most popular honeymoon destination on Instagram, ranking 7th globally with 6,899 hashtags. The island nation outperformed other African destinations like Zanzibar (#15) and the Seychelles (#16).

For couples seeking less crowded but still Instagram-worthy destinations, Bora Bora in French Polynesia ranked 11th with 5,551 hashtags, while Dubrovnik, Croatia took the 12th spot with 4,216 tags.

Florian Pauly, Co-founder of The Resorts Collection, commented on the findings, "These results show that beach destinations continue to dominate honeymoon choices, with the top two spots claiming over half a million hashtags combined. What's interesting is the dramatic drop-off after the Maldives, where we see Paris with just a fraction of the hashtags."

"Social media has transformed how couples select honeymoon destinations. Many now choose locations based on their 'Instagram appeal' rather than traditional factors like distance or cost. The perfect sunset shot in Santorini or an overwater bungalow in the Maldives has become part of the modern honeymoon experience."