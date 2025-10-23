These are the top Gothic getaways this Halloween

Djúpalónssandur, once a small fishing village, is now a remote beach with a ghostly feel.

Wistman's Wood in Dartmoor National Park made its way onto the eerie list with its moss-covered oaks and frequent fog

With Wednesday Season 2 reigniting interest in the dark and the different, the queen of gloom has once again made gothic culture irresistible. Now that Halloween is on the horizon, all things dark are trending, mirroring the surge in interest in “dark tourism,” which has seen a 66% increase in global searches over the past year, according to Google Trends.

The appeal goes beyond fiction. A recent survey conducted by Icelandair ,Iceland’s flagship airline, revealed that nearly one in ten Brits dream of travelling like Wednesday Addams, while 13% say that “experiencing solitude” would inspire their next holiday. It seems the nation is embracing quiet, moody escapes that wouldn’t look out of place in an Addams Family travel brochure.

But seeking peace and quiet isn’t just for the delightfully dark, it’s a widespread craving. In fact, 60% of Brits say that finding tranquillity is their new holiday priority.

Inspired by this rising fascination with the mysterious and the melancholic, Icelandair has curated the ultimate dark tourism itinerary for Halloween weekend, inviting travellers to explore destinations that blend solitude, history, and a hint of the supernatural.

Europe’s top dark tourism spots for Halloween 2025

Researchers delved into Europe’s ultimate “dark tourism” destinations and, from a list of frequently cited sites, spotlighted those that still retain an air of mystery, receiving only a small number of monthly Google searches.

Each destination is worthy of Wednesday Addams’ approval — tragic, beautiful, and irresistibly macabre.

Djúpalónssandur, Iceland

Once a small fishing village, Djúpalónssandur now lies quietly among volcanic cliffs and black sands, the kind of place that feels both forgotten and cinematic. Rusted shipwrecks still rest on the shore, giving the beach a ghostly charm that Wednesday Addams would no doubt appreciate. With just 100 monthly searches and a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5, it remains one of Iceland’s most peaceful and least-visited coastlines. In November, daylight lasts just 6.5 hours, and with a 10–15% chance of fog, the beach often disappears into a soft grey haze — part solitude, part spell.

Wistman’s Wood, Dartmoor National Park, England

Deep in Dartmoor, Wistman’s Wood twists and tangles under a constant veil of mist. Its moss-covered oaks and uneven paths feel like something lifted straight from Wednesday’s sketchbook — mysterious, ancient, and just a touch unsettling. With only 150 monthly searches and a TripAdvisor rating of 4.7, it’s still a secret to most, visited mainly by those drawn to its quiet oddness. In November, daylight lasts 8.5 hours, and fog drapes the woods 35–45% of the time, giving every gnarled branch a dreamlike, otherworldly edge.

Giant’s Causeway, Ireland

Once thought to be built by feuding giants, it’s easy to imagine Wednesday pacing its stone steps in thoughtful silence. With 1,300 monthly searches and a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5, it’s well-known but still manages moments of calm. In November, daylight stretches for 8 hours, and fog rolls in about 20% of the time, softening the edges of the coast and adding a quiet, haunting stillness.

Reynisfjara beach, Iceland

Black sands, towering basalt cliffs, and crashing waves — Reynisfjara could easily serve as the backdrop for a gothic episode of Wednesday. It’s beautiful, dramatic, and just unsettling enough to feel enchanted. The beach draws 1,600 monthly searches and holds a glowing TripAdvisor rating of 4.7, yet never loses its wild, untamed feel. In November, daylight lasts 6.5 hours, and with a 10–20% chance of fog, the coastline often blurs into silver-grey mist — equal parts eerie and breathtaking

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

The Carpathian Mountains stretch through Romania in sweeping forests and fog-laced peaks — the perfect Halloween escape for anyone with Wednesday’s taste for quiet and mystery. Legends of Dracula still linger here, but what stands out most is the calm: pine-scented air, winding trails, and stillness that feels eternal. With 6,100 monthly searches, the region attracts explorers looking for atmosphere over crowds. November brings 8.5 hours of daylight and a 15–25% chance of fog, enough to give even the brightest afternoon a soft, spectral tone.