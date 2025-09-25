These are the world's highest-rated tourist attractions

Egyptian pyramids

Egypt claims two of the top 10 highest-rated tourist attractions in the world. Africa dominates the global top 10 ranking with five attractions, while Asia claims two spots.

A new study by luxury travel experts Asian Geographical Expeditions has revealed the world 's highest-rated tourist attractions based on TripAdvisor ratings, with Egyptian tour guides leading the way and several popular global landmarks ranking surprisingly low.

An Egyptian tour provider, Egypt Tour Guide - Mina Samir in Cairo, Egypt, tops the list with a near-perfect 4.99 star rating from over 1,100 visitor reviews. The personalised tour service mirrors a growing interest in authentic, guide-led experiences.

In second place is Tauchen Hurghada, a German diving school in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Hurghada, also with a 4.99 rating but from a larger pool of more than 2,000 reviews.

Vietnam

L'essence Spa in Hanoi, Vietnam ranks third globally with a 4.99 rating from nearly 2,000 reviews, making it the highest-rated attraction in Asia.

Lion King Adventures in Arusha, Tanzania ranks fourth worldwide with a 4.99 star rating from over 2,700 reviews. Tanzania actually claims two spots in the global top 10, with Altezza Travel in Moshi ranking sixth.

Phuket Elephant Care in Nai Thon, Thailand secures fifth place with a 4.99 visitor rating across more than 1,600 reviews.

Alpaca Expeditions in Cusco, Peru ranks seventh globally with a 4.99 rating from an impressive 26,291 reviews - the highest review count among the top 10. This trekking company is also the highest-rated attraction in South America.

ABC Snorkel Charters in Port Douglas, Australia ranks eighth worldwide with a 4.99 rating from over 3,300 reviews.

Morocco Fabulous Travel in Fez ranks ninth with a 4.99 rating from more than 1,200 reviews. This tour company is the fifth African business to appear in the global top 10.

Rounding out the top 10 is the interactive attraction, Mission Escape George St in Sydney, Australia with a 4.98 rating from over 1,100 reviews.

At the other end of the spectrum, Patong Beach in Thailand ranks as the lowest-rated major tourist attraction with a 3.58 rating from more than 17,000 reviews. The once-pristine beach destination has suffered from overdevelopment and crowds.

Bangla Road, also in Patong, Thailand, ranks second-lowest with a 3.76 rating from over 21,000 reviews.

Surprisingly, Disneyland Paris ranks as the third-lowest major attraction with a 3.90 rating from over 53,000 reviews. This stands in stark contrast to other Disney parks worldwide, which typically receive higher ratings.

Snowland in Gramado, Brazil; Batu Caves in Malaysia; and MBK Center in Bangkok all tied with 3.96 ratings.

The study also found significant regional differences in tourist satisfaction. Africa dominated the highest ratings with multiple entries in the top 20, while Southeast Asia showed strong performance in experiential tourism categories.

"The data reveals that personalised, authentic experiences led by local experts are consistently rated higher than world-famous landmarks," said Harish Kohli, CEO of Asian Geographical Expeditions. "Tourists increasingly value meaningful connections with places and people over simply checking off famous sites from their bucket lists .

“In fact, many iconic, bucket-list destinations don't appear in the top rankings at all. Contrary to what many might expect, the study found that wildlife and nature experiences generally received higher ratings than man-made attractions.

"These findings offer insights for both travellers and tourism operators. The highest-rated attractions share common elements: personal attention, authentic cultural immersion, and meaningful interactions with local environments and communities."