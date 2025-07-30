These attractions are set to be summer’s biggest crowd magnets

A new study has found that Walt Disney World Resort is the most popular ticket attraction in the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experts at SeatPick, trusted tickets comparison site, analyzed Google searches for America's most sought-after attraction tickets. Approximately 349 theme parks were ranked based on the highest number of monthly ticket searches to reveal the country's top attraction tickets.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to America's most in-demand attraction tickets, eclipsing every other destination in the study with 189,000 average monthly searches worldwide. Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has some of the globe's leading theme park rides like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage, The Haunted Mansion, and much more. Visitors can enjoy exploring famous landmarks like Cinderella's Castle and witnessing the resort's famous fireworks displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal Studios Hollywood ranks second among the most in-demand attraction tickets in America. The park averages 80,000 monthly searches and is located in Universal City, California. Since it was originally a film studio, visitors can experience a unique Studio Tour of memorable movie sets and state-of-the-art rides based on major franchises like Super Mario, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Despicable Me, and many more.

Top attractions include Universal Studios Florida, Epcot, and Knott’s Berry Farm, all ranking among the nation's 10 most in-demand theme park tickets.

Universal Studios Florida is the third-most popular ticket attraction in America, with monthly searches for tickets reaching an average of 39,000. Located in Orlando, Universal Studios Florida is the only destination worldwide to feature The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. The park celebrates the movies with other franchises like Despicable Me, Men in Black, The Mummy, Fast & Furious, and more.

Epcot in Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort is the fourth most popular ticket attraction in the country. Searches for Epcot tickets reach an average of 35,000 times a month. A more adult-focused park that celebrates technology and global culture, Epcot brings together cuisines from around the world. With educational attractions like Spaceship Earth and Living with the Land, people of all ages can also jump into some of Disney's most popular franchises with rides based on Frozen and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Knott's Berry Farm in California is the country's fifth most-searched ticket attraction. Knott's Berry Farm averages 33,000 searches for tickets each month. Home to one of the best wooden roller coasters in the world, Ghost Rider, the 57-acre theme park has over 40 rides, including dark rides, coasters, and water rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top 10 most-searched ticket attractions in the United States

Rank Keyword Global Monthly Search Volume 1 Disney World tickets 189,000 2 Universal Studios Hollywood tickets 80,000 3 Universal Studios Florida tickets 39,000 4 Epcot tickets 35,000 5 Knott's Berry Farm tickets 33,000 6 Disneyland Park tickets 21,000 7 Cedar Point tickets 20,000 8 Six Flags Great Adventure tickets 15,000 9 SeaWorld Orlando tickets 14,000 10 Silver Dollar City tickets 13,000

Disneyland Park in California ranks sixth, with ticket searches reaching a monthly average of 21,000. This was Walt Disney's original theme park; it blends nostalgic charm with thrilling attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Cedar Point in Ohio ranked seventh, with tickets being searched 20,000 times every month. Located on the beachfront of Lake Erie, Cedar Point has 68 rides, immersive dining, and live shows for all ages to enjoy.

Six Flags Great Adventure tickets are searched 15,000 times a month. This New Jersey theme park was home to the record-breaking roller coaster, Kingda Ka, which is set to be replaced with a new record-breaking coaster in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SeaWorld Orlando tickets were searched 14,000 times a month, followed by Missouri’s Silver Dollar City at 13,000 times a month.

Gilad Zilberman, CEO of SeatPick, commented on the findings: “The most searched-for ticket attractions are more than just parks, they’re cultural phenomena. With the popularity of franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Super Mario woven into these parks, it’s no surprise that these destinations are amassing other attractions.

“Theme parks have become highly competitive vacation destinations because the memories associated with these parks are created across generations. The deep-rooted cultural connection of meeting Mickey, seeing Cinderella’s Castle, and experiencing Disney’s magic is what keeps their number one ranking.”