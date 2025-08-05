These six holiday car hire mistakes could cost you this summer

Picking up car hire keys

With the peak summer travel season in full swing, experts are warning UK holidaymakers to avoid costly car hire mistakes that could turn their dream getaway into a financial headache.

Sean Doolan at car hire excess insurance provider, insurance4carhire, has revealed six of the most common car hire mistakes, to try and save money and stress when travelling abroad this summer.

Not arranging insurance in advance

While it might be tempting to purchase car hire excess insurance at the rental desk for convenience, you could save money and find a policy more suited to your needs by arranging your insurance before you travel.

Not checking if your documentation includes additional drivers

Some rental companies will include an additional driver for free whereas some will charge an extra fee per day. It’s important to check your documentation before you travel to see if you have to pay for additional drivers.

Not taking pictures of your car upon pick up and return

Many rental companies abroad will operate a 'drop and go' service for you to return the keys, especially if it’s out of hours. But some companies will deem you liable until they inspect the vehicle the next time they open, so if the car is damaged after you drop it off, you may still be charged.

“Always take pictures of the car when you pick it up and drop it off so you have timestamped evidence of the vehicles condition in case the company tries to charge you for damages”, explains Sean.

Not fuelling correctly

Make sure you know how much fuel should be in the tank before returning the vehicle. Most companies will supply a full tank and ask for a full tank to be returned. If you fail to do this, you may be charged for the price of a full tank of fuel.

“Be careful not to misfuel either, as this can be costly mistake. Understand what your car hire excess insurance includes, as some can provide cover for misfuelling,” explains Sean.

Booking based on price alone

The cheapest deal isn’t always the best. Low-cost rentals can come with hidden fees, poor customer service, or inconvenient off-airport locations. Ultimately, cutting corners could cost you more in time and stress.

“Many holidaymakers may think they’ve secured a bargain on their car hire, only to face unexpected fees they didn’t account for,” explains Sean Doolan at insurance4carhire. “Planning ahead, especially for things like car hire insurance, can help you to save money and avoid extra stress this summer.”