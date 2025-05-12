These states generate the most electricity from solar energy

Sunshine doesn’t just brighten our days. In some states, it powers entire communities. As the push for cleaner, more sustainable energy ramps up, solar power is becoming a serious contender in the race to reshape America’s energy grid. But did you ever wonder which states are putting their sunny days to the best use?

To find the states that rely most on the sun, the research team at Wolf River Electric, a leading electrical and solar installation company, looked at each state’s total electricity production and then calculated what portion of that energy came from solar sources.

The rankings are based on electricity generation data from the entire year of 2024, using state-by-state totals in megawatt-hours (MWh) provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Solar energy output was compared to overall electricity production in each state to determine the share of solar in the mix.

California isn’t just golden by nickname. It’s golden when it comes to solar energy, too. Leading the nation, the state produced an eye-popping 79,544 MWh of solar electricity last year, accounting for 37.15% of its total 214,131 MWh power generation. That’s more than triple the national average and a clear sign that the state takes its clean energy goals seriously.

It’s no wonder, given California’s ideal climate and aggressive renewable energy policies. From sprawling solar farms in the Mojave Desert to rooftop panels across Los Angeles suburbs, the state has long been a clean energy trendsetter. And with ongoing pushes to reach 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, California shows no signs of slowing down.

Nevada shines in second place, and not just because of Las Vegas. The Silver State generated 14,524 MWh from solar energy, making up 31.90% of its 45,530 MWh total electricity output. That’s an impressive stat for a state known more for slot machines than sustainability.

But don’t be fooled. Nevada is a renewable energy leader, with abundant sun and major investments in utility-scale solar farms like the Copper Mountain project. The state has also implemented aggressive solar incentives and mandates for utilities, helping drive up the solar share faster than many of its neighbors.

It may not have the endless sunshine of the Southwest, but Massachusetts has cracked the top three by squeezing maximum value from its solar investment. The Bay State produced 6,310 MWh of solar power, which was a striking 30.64% of its 20,591 MWh total electricity generation.

How does a cloudy New England state manage this? Through strong policy support, innovative grid strategies, and a community-based approach to solar energy. Massachusetts is proof that going green isn’t just about sunshine. It’s also about smart infrastructure and public commitment.

Hawaii, already known for its natural beauty and environmental awareness, generated 2,311 MWh of solar energy last year — 25.19% of its 9,173 MWh total electricity production. That’s a massive chunk for such a small grid, and a strong sign that island life is increasingly powered by the sun.

Given its remote location and reliance on imported fuel, Hawaii has every reason to go solar. And it’s doing just that, with laws targeting 100% renewable energy by 2045 and one of the nation’s highest rates of rooftop solar adoption, the Aloha State is lighting the way for other island and isolated regions.

In fifth place is Vermont, generating just 468 MWh of solar power, but that’s 18.45% of its 2,536 MWh total electricity generation. Tiny by volume, mighty by percentage, Vermont proves that clean energy can thrive even in colder, less sunny states.

The Green Mountain State has long been a clean energy advocate, focusing on local, decentralized power generation and community-supported solar programs. It's also one of the few states where you’ll find net-zero homes powered largely by solar, even in winter.

Utah takes the sixth spot, with 5,918 MWh of solar generation making up 17.06% of the state’s 34,685 MWh total electricity output. With its clear skies and wide-open landscapes, Utah is well-positioned to expand solar even further.

The state has made notable progress in recent years, especially in Southern Utah where solar farms are popping up like wildflowers. While coal still plays a role in Utah’s power mix, solar is rising fast, especially as cities like Salt Lake push for more sustainable energy sources.

Coming in seventh, Maine may not be your first guess for a solar standout. But with 2,092 MWh of solar power generated, 15.21% of its 13,758 MWh total, the Pine Tree State proves it’s more than just forests and lighthouses.

Thanks to strong state-level incentives and a growing interest in community solar projects, Maine is carving out a bright spot in the Northeast. Its progress underscores that solar success isn’t limited to southern states — commitment and policy matter, too.

Rhode Island grabs the eighth spot with 1,333 MWh of solar output. That’s 14.09% of its 9,461 MWh electricity generation. Not bad for the smallest state in the union.

The Ocean State has leaned into renewables as part of its climate goals, and solar has become a key part of that equation. With limited land for large-scale projects, Rhode Island has leaned on rooftop installations and smart grid innovation to punch above its weight.

Arizona, often dubbed the sunniest state, lands ninth with a whopping 16,237 MWh of solar electricity — 13.97% of its 116,227 MWh total. With a solar share this size, you’d think it might rank higher, but the state’s enormous total generation means solar is just one slice of a big pie.

Still, Arizona is a solar giant in raw output, home to some of the largest solar plants in the world. And with the state seeing nearly 300 sunny days a year, it has the natural advantage to keep climbing these rankings in the years ahead.

Rounding out the top ten is New Mexico, where 5,120 MWh of solar power made up 12.75% of the state’s 40,148 MWh total electricity production. Known for its wide-open skies and minimal cloud cover, the Land of Enchantment has ideal conditions for solar, and it’s making the most of it.

New Mexico’s investment in clean energy is accelerating, with new legislation and partnerships aiming to expand utility-scale solar while also supporting rural solar adoption. It’s a state on the rise, both figuratively and literally, when it comes to renewable energy.

On the flip side, several states are barely dabbling in solar. North Dakota ranks dead last, with a near-invisible 0.01% of electricity from solar. Others in the bottom tier, including Kansas, West Virginia, Alaska, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Nebraska, Alabama, and Pennsylvania, all clocked in at under 1%.

Full ranking:

Rank State Solar power production (MWh) State's total electricity production (MWh) Percentage (%) of electricity generated from solar energy 1 California 79,544 214,131 37.15% 2 Nevada 14,524 45,530 31.90% 3 Massachusetts 6,310 20,591 30.64% 4 Hawaii 2,311 9,173 25.19% 5 Vermont 468 2,536 18.45% 6 Utah 5,918 34,685 17.06% 7 Maine 2,092 13,758 15.21% 8 Rhode Island 1,333 9,461 14.09% 9 Arizona 16,237 116,227 13.97% 10 New Mexico 5,120 40,148 12.75% 11 Colorado 6,975 58,664 11.89% 12 North Carolina 13,174 135,600 9.72% 13 Florida 23,302 265,406 8.78% 14 New Jersey 5,189 61,232 8.47% 15 Virginia 8,076 101,922 7.92% 16 Texas 44,506 563,753 7.89% 17 Delaware 372 4,723 7.88% 18 Maryland 2,603 35,815 7.27% 19 Idaho 1,289 18,403 7.00% 20 Georgia 9,348 140,481 6.65% 21 New York 7,905 131,671 6.00% 22 Wisconsin 3,302 65,567 5.04% 23 Minnesota 2,758 58,286 4.73% 24 Arkansas 2,717 59,641 4.56% 25 Connecticut 1,962 45,159 4.34% 26 Oregon 2,698 63,229 4.27% 27 Indiana 3,489 94,799 3.68% 28 South Carolina 3,591 100,380 3.58% 29 Ohio 4,530 142,876 3.17% 30 Illinois 4,628 186,092 2.49% 31 Mississippi 1,583 74,371 2.13% 32 New Hampshire 365 17,298 2.11% 33 Michigan 2,262 124,719 1.81% 34 Montana 474 26,365 1.80% 35 South Dakota 346 20,503 1.69% 36 Iowa 1,150 69,874 1.65% 37 Tennessee 1,178 75,426 1.56% 38 Louisiana 1,546 99,006 1.56% 39 Missouri 961 67,921 1.41% 40 Wyoming 456 41,177 1.11% 41 Washington 1,070 101,535 1.05% 42 Pennsylvania 2,189 243,613 0.90% 43 Alabama 1,284 143,219 0.90% 44 Nebraska 243 37,723 0.64% 45 Kentucky 406 67,029 0.61% 46 Oklahoma 526 94,998 0.55% 47 Alaska 36 6,532 0.55% 48 West Virginia 268 50,845 0.53% 49 Kansas 250 58,481 0.43% 50 North Dakota 3 43,252 0.01%