These US states have the most beautiful hotels according to reviews
A new study by hotel marketing agency Gourmet Marketing analyzed TripAdvisor reviews to reveal which states have the most beautiful hotels. The study analyzed TripAdvisor reviews of hotels rated four stars and above across all 50 states. It searched for three keywords: ‘beautiful’, ‘stylish’, and ‘elegant’, to measure how often guests praised hotel aesthetics
Vermont hotels have been rated the most beautiful in the country, with 28.71% of reviews mentioning words like beautiful, stylish or elegant. The Green Mountain State topped the ranking, suggesting its small boutique inns and scenic rural lodges leave a strong impression on guests.
Maine came second with 27.52% of reviews using similar terms. Like Vermont, it likely benefits from a high number of design-forward properties in coastal and wooded settings. These states may not attract the highest number of tourists nationally but those who visit seem more likely to comment on aesthetics.
South Carolina ranked third with 24.38%. The state's hotels in Charleston and other historic cities may be driving this result. Southern architecture and interior design traditions appear to carry weight in how guests describe their stays.
New Hampshire followed in fourth place at 23.80%. Its performance matches the trend of small northeastern states scoring well in design-related praise. Boutique properties in lake and mountain areas may account for much of this sentiment.
New Mexico came fifth with 23.68%. Despite being less visited than neighboring states like Arizona, it stood out for hotels described as beautiful or elegant. The state's adobe architecture and southwestern design features may help explain the high share of compliments.
Texas took sixth place with 23.30%. As the largest state in the top ten, Texas has a more diverse hotel landscape. The ranking suggests boutique hotels in cities like Austin and San Antonio are influencing how travelers rate the state's style.
Rhode Island closely followed in seventh with 23.28%. Like other New England states in the top five, it benefits from a dense concentration of smaller historic or design-led properties that prompt guests to comment on beauty.
Utah ranked eighth with 20.56%. Its strong placement is likely tied to hotels and lodges near national parks and ski resorts. Properties that integrate scenic views or rustic modern design may be key drivers of this rating.
Arizona placed ninth at 19.87%. Known for desert resorts and spa hotels, the state draws many tourists but a smaller percentage of reviews mention aesthetics compared to New Mexico or Utah.
Hawaii came in tenth with 19.01%. Known for its luxury appeal, the state's resort-heavy hotel industry likely contributes to its strong share of style-focused praise.
Full list of the states with the most beautiful hotels:
|Rank
|State
|% of reviews mentioning ‘beautiful’, ‘stylish’, or ‘elegant’
|1
|Vermont
|28.71%
|2
|Maine
|27.52%
|3
|South Carolina
|24.38%
|4
|New Hampshire
|23.80%
|5
|New Mexico
|23.68%
|6
|Texas
|23.30%
|7
|Rhode Island
|23.28%
|8
|Utah
|20.56%
|9
|Arizona
|19.87%
|10
|Hawaii
|19.01%
|11
|Massachusetts
|17.69%
|12
|Minnesota
|17.17%
|13
|New York
|16.51%
|14
|Mississippi
|16.05%
|15
|Tennessee
|15.85%
|16
|Michigan
|15.44%
|17
|Washington
|15.33%
|18
|Illinois
|15.24%
|19
|Oregon
|15.20%
|20
|Pennsylvania
|15.03%
|21
|Nebraska
|14.86%
|22
|Wisconsin
|14.55%
|23
|North Carolina
|14.54%
|24
|Alabama
|14.31%
|25
|Georgia
|14.03%
|26
|Kentucky
|13.44%
|27
|California
|13.40%
|28
|West Virginia
|13.35%
|29
|South Dakota
|13.19%
|30
|Louisiana
|13.19%
|31
|Indiana
|13.17%
|32
|Maryland
|13.15%
|33
|Wyoming
|13.10%
|34
|Virginia
|13.07%
|35
|Montana
|13.05%
|36
|Ohio
|12.96%
|37
|Connecticut
|12.57%
|38
|Arkansas
|12.57%
|39
|Colorado
|12.32%
|40
|Oklahoma
|12.08%
|41
|Kansas
|10.68%
|42
|New Jersey
|10.16%
|43
|Iowa
|9.75%
|44
|Florida
|9.74%
|45
|Missouri
|9.50%
|46
|Delaware
|8.92%
|47
|Idaho
|8.90%
|48
|Nevada
|7.96%
|49
|Alaska
|7.46%
|50
|North Dakota
|7.43%