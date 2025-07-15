Things to do in Southport: From the Flower Show to “the North West’s toughest fitness competition”

Here Visit Southport gives you a rundown of just some of the multitude of events and options to put in your diary this summer...

Southport Flower Show (August 14-17)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

The four-day extravaganza dedicated to all things flora and fauna is back! As Southport’s longest running event, the Southport Flower Show attracts more than 55,000 visitors over four days and is the largest independent flower show in the country.

With inspirational show gardens and spectacular floral displays, nature-lovers will be in their element as they revel in the beauty of the environment and be enjoy live music and entertainment from the day.

Expect to see some familiar faces as celebrity guests, such as Bake-Off winner, Nancy Birtwhistle, and This Morning’s Phil Vickery, as well as TV chefs cooking live at the pop-up village.

Cost: £27 + fees/ children under 16 go free (early bird tickets available until Wednesday 13th August).

Southport Air Show (30-31 August)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Get ready for a thrilling weekend packed with high-flying excitement at the Southport Air Show 2025!

While the skies will be filled with jaw-dropping aerial displays, there is plenty to enjoy on the ground too. From flight simulators to exploring static aircraft and military vehicles, there is something for everyone.

Whether you are young or old, this perfect family day out will offer you a mix of adventure, education, and awe-inspiring performances.

Cost: £12 for general admission/ under 16s go free. Parking is £10 per car payable on the day.

Conquer the Coast (July 19)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 1RX

Introducing what organisers are labelling “the North West’s newest and toughest fitness competition” coming to Southport this summer.

With a backdrop of Southport’s stunning coastline, experience the thrill of this full-day event which will challenge teams of four (two men, two women) with a series of high-intensity workouts designed to test every aspect of fitness – strength, endurance, agility, and teamwork.

Beyond the competition, the event will be packed with top-tier vendors supplying everything you need for an epic day – gear, food, supplements, and more.

Antiques Fair (August 2-3)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 1RX

If you are a fan of all things old, beautiful, and a little bit eccentric, Asbridge Promotions have just the thing for you. Their Antiques Car Boot Sale is making its way to Victoria Park on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 between 10am – 4pm.

Traders and collectors from across the region can join the queue between 4am-5am for a 6am start.

Pop open your car boots or visit the antiques fair to find hidden gems from forgotten heirlooms to one-of-a-kind curiosities.

Cost: (Pay on arrival at the gate) £12 a car, £17 for cars with trailers, large Luton vans/long-wheeled based vans £22.

A summer suitable for thrill-seekers

Southport is always full of thrilling adventures for the little ones, and summer is no different!

Make waves at Splash World as water lovers young and old will be able to discover a wide range of attractions, including thrilling water slides, a lazy river and interactive play areas suitable for all ages.

Or head to Adventure Coast Southport and conquer the thrilling rides at Viking Landing, test your skills with classic carnival amusements at Cartoon Boardwalk or swash your buckle in the mysterious depths of Pirate Cove. Adventure awaits…

Southport Model Railway Village

Kings Gardens, Promenade, Southport, Merseyside, PR8 1QX

Tucked away into Kings Gardens lies the UK’s very first Model Railway Village – a beautiful, picturesque miniature landscape.

​This 1:18 scale attraction features architectural styles from all over Merseyside and South West Lancashire and consists of a country scene, village, and town as well as a waterway which connects two natural ponds.

A pure delight whether you are a railway fan or not! Sit back, relax, and just listen to the birds singing whilst the trains come and go.

Lawnmower Museum is a cut above....

106-114 Shakespeare Street, Southport PR8 5AJ

Looking for a trim-endous and completely different day out for all the family this summer? Well, you can book a cutting-edge tour around the award-winning British Lawnmower Museum.

See the biggest, the smallest, the fastest, the most expensive and ‘Lawnmowers of the Rich & Famous’ including King Charles, Princess Diana, Rock legend Brian May from Queen, and many mower!

Cost: £30. covers up to four people.

Summer Spa’cation at Formby Hall

Southport Old Rd, Formby, Liverpool L37 0AB

Take time out to recharge and replenish this summer, with Formby Hall’s Summer Spa'cation package.

Enjoy a full day of pampering and relaxation here at Formby Hall, with hours of bliss in the spa and thermal heaven areas. Finish the day with a delicious a la carte dinner with stunning views of the golf course and fairways at dusk then sink into sleep in one of our classic bedrooms. Heavenly.

For couples or friends looking for a tranquil mini getaway, this indulgent overnight stay is just for you!

Cost: £269 for two people

Discover Family Fun at The Atkinson – All Summer Long!

Cambridge Hall Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

Looking for a day out that’s packed with creativity, imagination, and fun for all ages? The Atkinson is the place to be!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience packed with music, dance, and fun. At the Flowers and Friendship Bracelets Pop Party you can sing along to your favourite hits by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Cost: £22.50

History buffs - it’s time to prepare for Horrible Histories: Live on Stage with the acclaimed production of Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians. Do not miss this horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in!

Cost: £17 / £15 Concessions / £60 Family of 4. Plus booking fees. Age 5+.

From interactive exhibitions to colourful workshops and inspiring performances, there’s something to spark curiosity in every member of the family at the Atkinson!

