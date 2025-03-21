This is the only way to tackle long-haul flights, according to travel insider

jetlag can be a killer

Jetlag can make or break a trip - but thanks to AI it should be a thing of the past

Brits are set for a year of adventure and long-haul travel in 2025, new research suggests, with almost half of Brits (41%) surveyed said they'd rather go on one big long-haul holiday once a year instead of multiple shorter ones.

However, whilst long-haul travel is on the rise, the actual flight can be daunting and draining, with limited internet access, restless legs, and a seemingly endless expanse of time stretching before you.

Thanks to his role for WildPacks, an American Summer Camp agency, Jamie is often back and forth between America and his home in Scotland and swears by his secret weapon - time-blocking - for making the flight as relaxing as possible.

“Time blocking asks you to set aside time to focus on a given task or activity.

Any long-haul flight can seem daunting, but when you divide it into manageable chunks, it becomes far less intimidating.

Time-blocking allows you to allocate specific activities to designated time slots, creating a sense of structure and purpose.

Time blocking also allows you to manage your energy and excitement so you’re not exhausted when arriving.

It can also be a beneficial tactic for younger fliers, giving them a ‘flight itinerary’ to prevent boredom and the dreaded "are we there yet’" questions"

"Every flight will be different, especially when you factor in departure and arrival times, and of course time differences. Make sure to plot your plan to your specific flight.”

Jamie’s example Manchester to JFK (New York City) time-blocking activity

5 hours - Sleep or eye-free entertainment

2 x 1 hour -Watch a light-hearted sitcom

30 minutes: Leisurely enjoyed meal time

2x 20 minutes: Stretching/Movement

1 hour of brain engagement (language app, podcast, puzzle book, newspaper) before landing